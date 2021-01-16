After going more than three years without dropping an album, The War On Drugs ended their drought in November with the release of Live Drugs. Just a couple of months later, the band stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Arms Like Boulders,” which they played from separate locations, each member positioned in their very own screen.

The newish live album offers 10 songs, and they have described it as “a collection culled from over 40 hard drives of recorded live shows spread out across years of touring behind multiple albums” that “is sequenced to reflect how a typical 70-minute show would flow.” Granduciel also said the album allowed them to “put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live.”

In addition to Live Drugs, the band also revealed in a press release that they’ve been working on a new full-length album “over the last six months,” meaning their fans should be able to get their hands on another body of work in the near future.

Press play on the video above to watch their “Arms Like Boulders” performance.

Live Drugs is out now via Super High Quality Records. Get it here.