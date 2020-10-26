The Weeknd Guests On Oneohtrix Point Never’s Latest Batch Of Songs

A month ago, Daniel Lopatin announced his newest Oneohtrix Point Never project, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. Instead of sharing singles to promote the record, Lopatin seems to be taking a different approach. The announcement arrived alongside the album’s three opening tracks (one of which featured Caroline Polachek), and today he has returned with another new batch of songs. He has five tracks in tow this time, and one of them, “No Nightmares,” features vocals from The Weeknd (who is a co-executive producer of the album alongside Oneohtrix Point Never).

The song leans more in the direction of Lopatin’s experimental approach than it does the straightforward catchiness of The Weeknd’s chart-topping music. Lopatin and The Weeknd both contributed to the movie Uncut Gems, with Lopatin providing the score and The Weeknd portraying himself in the film. “No Nightmares” is part of the five-song Midday Suite, which Lopatin shared today as an EP.

This isn’t the first time The Weeknd and Lopatin have collaborated. The Weeknd released a deluxe edition of his After Hours, and the expanded record included new remixes from artists like Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromatics, and The Blaze.

Listen to “No Nightmares” above and stream the full Midday Suite below.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never is out 10/30 via Warp. Pre-order it here.