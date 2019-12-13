Tnght Share ‘Clever Pants,’ The Flute-Focused Bonus Track From The EP ‘II’

After a six-year hiatus, Tnght suddenly returned with the single “Serpent” and a promise of new material. Two singles later, Tnght’s EP II finally arrived, but the band didn’t stop there. Tnght shared the bonus track “Clever Pants” a month after the release of their EP.

“Clever Pants” aligns with Tnght’s previous singles. The instrumental, off-kilter tune features light percussion and mixed vocal samples under a punchy flute. The layers combine to craft energetic melodies and colorful beat drops. “Imagine playing a Rayman level with this soundtrack?” said Lunice, one half of Tnght. “It’s what I thought when we were making this.”

Upon releasing the bonus track, Tnght announced the “sneaky” song on their social media.

OUR SNEAKY NEW SONG “CLEVER PANTS” OUT TODAY IF U ORDERED VINYL ITS ALREADY ON THERE NO STRESS IF YOU BOUGHT IT GO DOWNLOAD IT AGAIN ITS ON THERE 🌙 https://t.co/w5wvtlERMg ! U GET A SECRET TRACK! ! AND U GET A SECRET TRACK! ! AND U GET A SECRET TRACK! pic.twitter.com/dbtyUdznzE — TNGHT (@TNGHT) December 13, 2019

Ahead of the EP’s release, Lunice described the different energy of the project. “While it doesn’t sound the same as the first record — the energy is. This could only come from us.” Mohawke, the second half of the band, also added, “I think it’s a good indicator if something sounds weird and refreshing to us. It’s got to f*ck with us a little bit when we’re listening to it.”

Listen to “Clever Pants” above.

EP II is out now via Warp/LuckyMe. Get it here.