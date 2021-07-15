Former Blink-182 member and current UFO conspiracy theorist Tom DeLonge is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Monsters Of California. Actor Richard Kind, who stars in the film, previously said DeLonge wouldn’t stop talking about UFOs and aliens on set. But, according to DeLonge, that’s not all the film is about. He describes it instead as combining the paranormal and a coming-of-age story riddled with dick jokes.

DeLonge recently sat down with NME for a conversation about his band Angels And Airwaves and Monsters Of California. During the interview, DeLonge was able to give a succinct synopsis of the project:

“About 14 years ago when I started Angels [And Airwaves], I was telling people how we were going to put out books and make movies. Everyone said ‘you’re high, you’re crazy and you’re chasing aliens!’ but I’m just doing the stuff I said I was going to do. Monsters is really the beginning of the mainstream version of what I want to do, which is to put out films that have a much larger appeal that are a lot of fun, that are based on a point of view I have. […] The movie, by the way, is like if Spielberg went back and made an indie [movie] that’s rated R, that’s just paranormal and dick jokes and coming-of-age John Hughes type stuff. So I think people are going to like it, it’s fun.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, DeLonge talked about the possibility of collaborating with Travis Barker. DeLonge said they have recorded some music and hope to one day tour together, but there are too many logistics. “Travis and I, we never really talked about doing a whole album or anything like that, but we do have a song laying around that we did,” he said. “We have talked about not only releasing it, but what would it be like to play shows but everyone’s so busy, how do you do that? How do you assemble the band, get all the songs back up there, figure out where you’re going to tour, when you’re going to tour. Travis has a million things going on, I have a million things going on. It’s not that we don’t want it, but it’s not the priority. It’s a nostalgic, awesome thing, but nostalgic, awesome things don’t really run your life. You’ve got to fit them in.”

Watch DeLonge’s full interview with NME here.

