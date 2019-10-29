Torres (real name Mackenzie Scott) released her first album as a 4AD artist, Three Futures, back in 2017, and now she is ready for another one: She has announced that her next album is called Silver Tongue, and it’s set for release on January 31. Ahead of then, though, she has shared the album’s lead single, the lively “Good Scare.” Torres says of the new song:

“Regarding ‘Good Scare,’ I guess I could say that falling in love is a lot like the Superman crawl. If you’re not familiar with Superman’s crawl, it’s a terrifying maneuver used in spelunking that’s only performed when certain passages are too narrow, so a person has to hold one arm against the body and the other above the head, all while trying to crawl forward. When you fall in love with someone, it’s scary like the Superman’s crawl, but you have no choice but to keep moving forward even though you have no idea what’s ahead of you.”

Furthermore, press materials say that Silver Tongue “fastidiously chronicles the impulses that make up desire — from the dreamy first blushes of infatuation through the slightly terrifying wonder that accompanies connection with another,” and that on the album, Torres “wrestles with the highs and lows of what ‘being in love’ might mean over heady guitars and swirling synths.”

Listen to “Good Scare” above, and below, find the Silver Tongue art and tracklist, as well as Torres’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Good Scare”

2. “Last Forest”

3. “Dressing America”

4. “Records Of Your Tenderness”

5. “Two Of Everything”

6. “Good Grief”

7. “A Few Blue Flowers”

8. “Gracious Day”

9. “Silver Tongue”

11/2/2019 — Durham, NC @ Motorco (early & late shows) *

11/4/2019 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere *

11/5/2019 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

11/6/2019 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre *

11/7/2019 — Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre *

01/31/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show)

03/3/2020 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

03/4/2020 — Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

03/5/2020 — London, UK @ Oslo

03/6/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

03/7/2020 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

03/9/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

03/10/2020 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

03/11/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

03/12/2020 — Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

03/13/2020 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/14/2020 — Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica

03/16/2020 — Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label

* solo performance supporting Superchunk

Silver Tongue is out 1/31/2020 via Merge. Pre-order it here.