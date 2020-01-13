Toronto-based group US Girls are gearing up for their seventh studio release in 2020. Following their acclaimed record In A Poem Unlimited, the group announced their forthcoming project, Heavy Light. Along with the album announcement, US Girls debuted the record’s lead single, the heavy-hitting number “Overtime.”

US Girls frontperson Meg Remy turns inward on Heavy Light, choosing to recount personal narratives on the 13-track project. Produced by Remy herself, “Overtime” features a resounding chorus and layered drums.

Along with debuting “Overtime” and announcing their seventh studio effort, US Girls have an expansive North American tour on the way.

Heavy Light art and tracklist, as well as US Girls' upcoming tour dates.

1. “4 American Dollars”

2. “Overtime”

3. “IOU”

4. “Advice To Teenage Self”

5. “State House (It’s A Man’s World)”

6. “Born To Lose”

7. “And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve”

8. “The Most Hurtful Thing”

9. “Denise, Don’t Wait”

10. “Woodstock ’99”

11. “The Color Of Your Childhood Bedroom”

12. “The Quiver To The Bomb”

13. “Red Ford Radio”

2/15 — Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre SOLD OUT

2/16 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ministère

2/18 — New York, NY @ The Dance

4/04 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

4/05 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/06 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

4/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

4/09 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

4/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

4/12 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

4/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

4/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

4/14 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic

4/17 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

4/18 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

4/20 — San Fransico, CA @ The Independent

4/21 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

4/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge Hollywood Forever

4/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

4/25 — Tuscon, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/27 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

4/28 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

4/29 — Houston, TX @ Continental Club

5/01 — Memphis, TN @ The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts

5/02 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

5/03 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

5/05 — Washington, DC @ U Street

5/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/07 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair

5/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Heavy Light is out 3/6 via Royal Mountain/4AD. Pre-order it here.