Vampire Weekend Announce Their 2020 ‘Father Of The Bride’ North American Tour Dates

Vampire Weekend haven’t had much of a break from touring since releasing their long-awaited fourth studio album, Father of the Bride. The indie-rock veterans just announced the next leg of their tour will begin in May of 2020.

Since losing their keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij, who went on to have a solo career and produce Clairo’s debut record, the band has added several touring members to complete their sound. Vampire Weekend has continued to work with celebrities and other musicians. They teamed up with actor Jonah Hill to create their “Sunflower” music video and also called upon Danielle Haim, one-third of sister indie rock trio HAIM, to feature on several songs off their latest album.

Vampire Weekend will take a few months off to rest before hitting the road again. After all, lead singer Ezra Koenig recently had his first child with Rashida Jones. Check out their Father of the Bride North American tour dates below. Tickets go on sale September 11th, and you can order them here.

05-29 Westbrook, ME – Maine Savings Pavilion

05-30 Burlington, VT – Midway Lawn

05-31 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06-02 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater 06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

06-12 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel Outdoors