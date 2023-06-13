Vinyl Me, Please have a lot in store this year. Earlier this month, the label shared the new VMP Rock selections, featuring The Strokes, Sublime, and more. Now, they’ve announced the 18th edition of VMP Anthology: The Story of Waylon Jennings.

The collection will feature eight albums: Lonesome, On’ry and Mean (1973), This Time (1974), The Ramblin’ Man (1974), Dreaming My Dreams (1975), Are You Ready for the Country (1976), Ol’ Waylon (1977), I’ve Always Been Crazy (1978), and Leather and Lace (with Jessi Colter, 1981). It’ll be limited to 1,000 copies. It’s available now and shipping this fall.

“After we did our VMP Anthology devoted to Willie Nelson (The Story of Willie Nelson), I knew immediately that our next country-focused box needed to be focused on Waylon,” said Andrew Winistorfer, Story of Waylon Jennings executive producer and liner notes writer, and VMP Senior Director of Music and Editorial. “So many of his albums haven’t been reissued in forever, and the copies you can find in record stores are among the most beloved, played, and ultimately beat up records you can find. I wanted to present arguably the best run of studio albums in country music history in this audiophile, high-quality way, and it’s been an honor to work on this project with Waylon’s estate to try to capture Waylon’s essence and wild mercurial sound in just eight albums in a box set. I think we’ve done it.”

Find more information here.