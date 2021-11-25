Look, once in a generation, we’re blessed with the kind of artist who makes all the self-serious auteurs in the world make sense. I’m talking about the troll, the perfect, reliable troll, who brings a sense of peace and restoration to all of us who love puns, practical jokes, poking fun, etc. In this specific case, I’m talking about Weird Al, the only artist who could perfectly roast Kid Rock, successfully critique a song from Megan Thee Stallion’s Something For Thee Hotties, and aptly parody Hamilton all in the same year or so.

And not that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is a super self-serious event that needs to be taken down a peg, but if you’ve ever heard the way the announcers breathlessly await each float — or lived in New York and been caught in the ensuing traffic from shut down streets day-of — then this mild trolling from a supposedly oblivious Weird Al will make you chuckle. Al, who is simply sitting in his apartment checking email while a massive green and pink ear bobs down the road, is a nice little Thanksgiving treat. Thanks for all the trolls, Al, and Happy Thanksgiving. Final thought: Who is emailing Weird Al on Thanksgiving? Wrong answers only.