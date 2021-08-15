Last summer, rock band Whitney released their fourth project, Candid, which arrived as a 10-track album filled with covers. Now, a year removed from that project’s release, Whitney is gearing up to share a new project with fans, but not before hitting the road for a new tour. The band shared the news on Instagram with a post that explained their next chapter and revealed the dates for their upcoming string of performances.
We’ve missed y’all. This fall we will be touring some of our favorite rooms in the US. These intimate shows will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our project. New songs and new sounds will be presented with a focus on being in the moment. We’ll be bringing a new stripped-back lineup with us, as well as one of our fav new artists Renée Reed (@thereedyriver) — We’re excited to share this experience with you <3.
The band’s upcoming tour will begin on September 30 in Portland, Oregon and continue for a little over a month before coming to an end in Boston, Massachusetts on November 6.
You can view the group’s announcement for the tour in the post above and the full tour dates below.
09/30 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/1 — Seattle, WA @ Webster Hall
10/4 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
10/7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
10/8 — Palm Springs @ The Alibi
10/10 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
10/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Concert Hall
10/12 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
10/18 — Ft Collins, CO @ The Coast
10/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/22 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
10/29 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
10/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
10/31 — Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church
11/6 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair