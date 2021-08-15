Last summer, rock band Whitney released their fourth project, Candid, which arrived as a 10-track album filled with covers. Now, a year removed from that project’s release, Whitney is gearing up to share a new project with fans, but not before hitting the road for a new tour. The band shared the news on Instagram with a post that explained their next chapter and revealed the dates for their upcoming string of performances.

We’ve missed y’all. This fall we will be touring some of our favorite rooms in the US. These intimate shows will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our project. New songs and new sounds will be presented with a focus on being in the moment. We’ll be bringing a new stripped-back lineup with us, as well as one of our fav new artists Renée Reed (@thereedyriver) — We’re excited to share this experience with you <3.

The band’s upcoming tour will begin on September 30 in Portland, Oregon and continue for a little over a month before coming to an end in Boston, Massachusetts on November 6.

You can view the group’s announcement for the tour in the post above and the full tour dates below.

09/30 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/1 — Seattle, WA @ Webster Hall

10/4 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

10/7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

10/8 — Palm Springs @ The Alibi

10/10 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

10/11 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Concert Hall

10/12 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

10/18 — Ft Collins, CO @ The Coast

10/19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/22 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

10/29 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

10/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

10/31 — Kingston, NY @ Old Dutch Church

11/6 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair