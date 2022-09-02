Who Will Perform At The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show In London?

Earlier this year, tribute concerts were announced for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins , who tragically passed in March . The first event honoring Hawkins goes down at London’s Wembley Stadium this Saturday, September 3.

Who Will Perform At Taylor Hawkins’ Tribute Show In London?

The show has a stacked lineup, as taking the Wembley stage are Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Kesha, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Queen’s Brian May, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, and others.

It was reported that Paramount has teamed up with Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family to air the Wembley Stadium show live on its various platforms, including CBS, MTV, Paramount+, and Pluto TV. A one-hour special will air on MTV’s global network, starting in Latin America on September 3, before an extended two-hour cut will air later on in the month. MTV will also livestream the concert on YouTube.

This tribute concert is the first of two. It will be followed by one at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27, with a lineup that includes Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Alanis Morissette, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, and more.

