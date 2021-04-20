Acclaimed country musician and famous stoner Willie Nelson has his fair share of cannabis stories. He’s not only toked up with legends like Snoop Dogg, but he even smoked a joint on the roof of the White House with Jimmy Carter’s son. Now, Nelson is fighting on behalf of cannabis users everywhere by attempting to make 4/20 a nationally-recognized holiday.

Nelson’s organization, Luck Reunion, officially put forth the petition earlier this month. It calls on the Biden Administration to deem April 20 through 29 the “High Holidays” in honor of Willie Nelson’s birthday, and is currently just a few hundred signatures away from their 2,500 signature goal:

“Dear President Biden and distinguished members of Congress, April 20th, known in these parts as 4/20, has long been celebrated as a holiday in smokey circles throughout this fine country, but in reality for cannabis users, one day just isn’t enough. In fact, for us, the ‘High Holidays’ begin on 4/20 and end on 4/29, the birthday of the legendary Willie Nelson. The fine people of Luck, Texas, and supporters of the great Willie Nelson, on behalf of cannabis users around the nation, are writing today to ask you to consider declaring the 9 days spanning April 20 to April 29 an official national holiday: the ‘High Holidays.’ We believe that recognition of the ‘High Holidays’ opens the door to much needed dialogue supporting the many benefits of cannabis while helping to remove the unjustified stigmas currently surround this amazing plant. Please puff, puff, and pass this to your friends in Congress for consideration.”

The petition concludes with a quote from Willie Nelson, which reads, “I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?”

Sign the official petition here.