Best.Change.Ever. Some guy named Greg White apparently plays for the Bucs, but you’d never know it because who the fuck could possibly remember such a generic name? Fortunately Mr. White has rectified this problem by changing his name to the Teen Wolf inspired, Stylez White. We salute you, Mr. White, and we encourage all of your teammates to surf on the roof of your automobile.
Boof Bonser is unimpressed.
20 years later, I still wish I had that shirt.
The only reason he did it was so he could get a keg of beer.
devin- Here’s the full outfit buying guide via TSB
[www.founditemclothing.com]
So he didn’t marry Shyla then?
Greg White then watched Teen Wolf Too and immediately changed his mind.
How long until Jeff Garcia changes his name Audrey Griswold?
They’re finally reprising the Michael J. Fox role for “Teen Wolf 3: Shake, Rattle, and Howl. But Mostly Shake.”
Why I can’t watch Teen Wolf without being overly judgmental about dumb shit:
That fucking fat kid would NEVER be on the basketball team. I don’t care if he has the grace and athleticism of LeBron James, he’s stuck as either a no-pussy-getting linemen on the JV football team or as an outcast perfecting his Atari skills.
He also changed his middle name to Chubby.
this was always my favorite part.
OK DAD! YOU ASKED FOR IT!
[www.youtube.com]
@Doc: But he grew up to be the fattest collegiate boxer ever!
/Googles to see if Butterbean went to college
dude, i can totally get you tickets to the Cheap Trick show. But it’s gonna cost ya, you know what I’m sayin’?…Fast Times rules! HH@showoffsports.com
White then celebrated by discretely exposing his cock amid hundreds of unaware bystanders.
[www.moviemistakes.com]
why is every commenter on this blog still stuck in 1985 pop culture? can we please talk about something more current?
/never saw teen wolf.
Anyone hear about this Robert Downey Jr. kid? He’s gonna be a star someday, a STAR!
I <3 Cru Piscitelli
What Would Purple Jesus Do? He’d watch Teen Wolf…bitches.
/channels inner Simmons
In all seriousness, how was Jami Gertz not a bigger star? I was watching Less Than Zero (1987) the other day, and I’m pretty sure even my 3 year-old self would have ejaculated all over my Transformers underwear during her scenes.