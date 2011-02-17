Don’t Hit on Women at the Gym: the KSK Fantasy Football/Sex Advice Mailbag

Yay, it’s the mailbag! Many of today’s questions have some hand-wringing about a possible lockout, although that certainly seems less likely now that the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to federal mediation. Fingers crossed, people.

Unfortunately, one reader can’t get federal mediators to counter his pregnant wife’s demands that he stop smoking pot while she’s with child. Other sexy topics today include: jealous gay boyfriend, hitting on women at the gym, not falling for your co-workers, and more. Read on.

Dear Gents,

I am a recently relocated law student. One of the main things I do to get away from studying is work out, both at the school Rec and a local gym. There are many attractive girls at both places, and I am wondering about the general rules of hitting on a girl at the gym.

General rules: 1. Don’t do it. 2. There are no other rules.

I don’t mean aggressively hitting on, just a simple “hi, what’s your name” or something along those lines. I can just never tell if a girl would appreciate that or not.

On one hand, girls always like compliments. On the other hand, every time I’ve ever seen a guy try to socialize with a woman at the gym, I’ve wanted to cave his skull in with a 45-pound plate.

Now, if I’m taking a spin class or something like that, then I’m sure conversations would be easier to start,

“Heeeeeyyyyyy! Was that spin class CRAZY HARD or what? You’re fabulous, let’s catch a musical!”

and I will look into that, but the situation I’m talking about is just during the normal workout routine, like if I were walking to a weight bench and passed a girl I thought was attractive. What’s proper there?

Eye-fucking, but only by looking at her via a mirror.

I have narrowed the issue to two main problems:

1. You’re not supposed to hit on girls at the gym. 2. You’re at the gym.

First, it’s difficult to tell which girls are there with a guy (their boyfriend, usually) and which are there alone or only with other girls. I know I used to go to the gym with my at-the-time girlfriend during my undergrad years and I would have gotten pissed if a guy started hitting on her. The second problem is that some girls get semi made up to go work out; they put on makeup and make sure their hair looks good, things like that. I feel like if you’re going to get dressed up to go to the gym, then you can’t bitch if some guy hits on you. However, I tend to not be attracted to girls like that.

So why did you even list it as a problem?

I prefer girls that can get away with not wearing makeup, and are secure enough to do so. So a hypothetical rule like “just hit on the ones who are dressed like they want to be hit on” doesn’t really help me, though I would accept that if that’s the only solution. I’m not sure if any girl would like to be approached after they have just finished doing an hour on the treadmill. The thought of saying “Hey, I know you’re sweating buckets, but I still think you’re cute” most likely sounds better in my head than it would to a girl if I actually said it. Your thoughts?

Assuming that I’ve already made clear my disdain for trying to pick up women at the gym, I’ll humor you with a couple of guidelines:

Never interrupt her workout. This is obvious if she’s on a treadmill or elliptical, but I’d extend it to if she’s between sets, as well. Try to catch her at the water fountain or on her way out of the gym.

If she doesn’t make eye contact with you, she doesn’t want to speak to you. Period.

As far as ice-breakers go, I’ve always preferred a joke to a compliment. If a woman doesn’t know you, laughter will win her over faster than flattery (sole exception: “Those are great shoes,” which doesn’t apply at the gym and might make her think you’re gay). Say something along the lines of, “Hey, what’s your dad doing here?” And then when she gives you a quizzical look, nod in the direction of the frail old guy doing deep knee bends. Any kind of icebreaker where you talk about someone weird at the gym makes her your accomplice: THAT person is odd, and because the two of you recognize that, YOU must be normal and therefore safe to talk to.

No FF question from me. Unfortunately I’ve been too busy to play.

–Trying Not to be a Gym Douchebag

Bullshit. You can spend five minutes a week on fantasy football and still have fun. All you have to do is bench the guys who are injured or on bye.

**********

KSK Sex Gurus,

No fantasy football question for me (placed 2nd in my 2nd year, lost due to poor performances, not management decisions, so I am happy). My sex question is more a relationship question. I have been with this guy for a month now and things are progressing fantastically (except he doesn’t like football, but I will convert him). However, my previous relationships have all ended with my exes cheating on me, which has made me quite insecure plus I tend to over-analyze shit like mad. Any tips for ways to not let the craziness from that take over and ruin what is looking like a serious chance at a long-term relationship? I am sure some of the commenters have experiences with this, too, so any advice there would be appreciated. I was up front about what has happened to me before and we had a long conversation about it, but it is my issue, not his and so I want to do all reasonable things to avoid coming off as a possessive, insecure, jealous asshole.

Thanks in advance,

Football Loving Homo

We’ve all got our foibles and hang-ups when we enter a relationship, and it’s not unusual to be traumatized by the last person to fuck us over. But the worst thing you can do is try to hide those foibles. I mean, obviously you don’t bring it up on a first date, but by the time you enter into an exclusive relationship, you need to get a little of your history out in the open. If you see your man talking to another guy at the bar and act like a jealous asshole, he’ll likely (and rightfully) be upset with you. However, if you’ve sat down with him and said, “Hey, just so you know, I’ve been burned by cheaters the last two times I put myself out there. I’m going to try to subdue my inclination to be possessive or insecure, because it’s obviously not your fault, but I want you to know where it’s coming from in case it rears its ugly head,” then he’s more likely to be patient while you work on your trust issues.

**********

O Captain! My Captain!

A) Fantasy question: If there is a prolonged lockout this year (note: please God, no lockout!), how do you think that fantasy leagues should proceed with drafting? As I assume is the case with a lot of other leagues with older, mainly married friends, my league needs to decide on a draft date well in advance to fit everyone’s schedules. We generally treat it as a vacation/reunion as well, so prep work is needed. Do you think it’s best to just go ahead and draft, with the assumption that eventually there will be football?

Oh my God… you might have to have a vacation/reunion WITHOUT A FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT. Gasp! The horror!

2) Romance question: Trying to be as concise as possible. I’m married with one kid and another on the way and do not want to change anything about that. It seems you get a lot of questions basically looking for your permission to cheat, but I’m on the opposite end of that advice scale. I’ve been working with a girl for the past 4 years who is absolutely amazing and recently I realized that I’m at least in love with the concept of her, if not her. Now my question is, how do you get over that?

Ruh roh.

I have no interest in pursuing anything with her, but find myself thinking about her way more than you would think about a general friend. Do you think it is possible to just condition yourself to get over someone who you have strong feelings for, or is it best to avoid the situation? We generally see each other in work settings, but are also friends and will see each other outside of work (maybe once or twice a month). So, is it possible to transform your internal feelings for someone, or am I best served distancing myself from the situation?

Distancing yourself from the situation is a great start. You also need to realize that part of your desire for this other woman is the simple fact that you’ve never had her, and you can’t have her. Right now your head is filled with all these fantasies about your co-worker — about becoming intimate with her — but what your brain has neglected to do is fill in the unsexy details of reality. So when you catch yourself thinking about her, imagine that her pussy stinks like garbage. She involuntarily farts during orgasm. She poops with the bathroom door open. She goes weeks without shaving her legs in winter. Anything that you don’t know about her, fill in the blanks with something bad.

Generally speaking, romance and intimacy are inversely proportionate. You’re intrigued by your co-worker because she represents romance, but the real value is in the intimacy you have with your wife. Of course, you can’t really jack off to intimacy the way you can romance, so maybe it’s time to buy your wife some new lingerie while you’re at it.

Thanks for your help! (doesn’t seem like you get thanked enough)

-diddy

Actually, more than enough people say thank you. I generally edit out compliments because I don’t need the rest of the Internet to see them. LOOK AT ME I’M HUMBLE!

**********

Uff & Co:

FFL: While I don’t need to worry about this for at least another 6 months, I’ve already spent way more time than necessary thinking about it. I can only keep 1…so which do I go with: Peyton Hillis or Marmalard? No, neither is a particularly optimal keeper, but I’ve reached my cap on renewing my Purple Jesus ownership. So it goes. To be fair, they were my highest scoring players last season, and I came in 2nd out of 14.

Even though I no longer doubt Hillis the way I did this entire past season, I have to go with Rivers. He’s a reliably top-tier quarterback who still put up great numbers with a receiving corps decimated by injury. It’s fair to assume he can take a step forward statistically next year. I can’t make that same assumption about Hillis.

Other: At what point (i.e. after what period of time) does “I’m not ready for a serious relationship” = “I really just don’t like you that much?” Granted, if I have to ask the question, I probably already know the answer, but I felt I had to fill the 2nd half of the email with something. For argument’s sake, let’s assume the dude in question recently suffered a bad breakup w/ a long-term gf, and has some legitimate life transition stuff going on.

Missing Purple Jesus Already,

Becky

I think two months is a fair amount of time for someone to hem and haw with the “not-ready” line. Maybe three months if the sex is terrific. After that, you’re just getting used by someone who wants the sex without the commitment. Speaking as a man, that means you’re awesome. As a friend, I’d say you deserve better.

**********

CC-

Sex, or more accurately, the aftermath of sex: I wrote you about a year ago regarding my wife going bonkers after having a miscarriage. You responded with your usual condescending tone,

You’re welcome!

but actually offered some sage advice, so for that I thank you. Today, she is 6 weeks pregnant – which is one week longer than she kept the last fetus – and everything is going well as far as we can tell.

A tentative congratulations, then.

After we found out she was pregnant, she (obviously) quit smoking, drinking, and smoking weed. I, however, have not. In fact, I look at her pregnancy as a guaranteed 9 month designated driver.

This should go well. Let’s see what happens next.

She, in her increasing hormonal rage, is insisting that I quit smoking cigarettes and weed. I offered to quit smoking cigarettes, but weed is just out of the question. I’d rather smoke a bowl than drink, so I even offered to ONLY smoke weed, still to no avail. I’m not some unemployed burnout who sits around all day smoking bongs and listening to Steely Dan albums, I’m gainfully employed, I cook every night, and I do the man-stuff around the house (garbage, killing spiders, unclogging drains, etc…) We used to smoke in the house, now I take everything out to the garage to keep the air quality at an acceptable level for my unborn child. Now I’m just trying to sell myself on how great of a guy I am. Moving on…

We’ve known each other since she was seventeen and I was nineteen, which is ten years now. We’ve dated since 2002, been engaged since 2006, and married since 2008. During that ENTIRE time, I smoked weed, drank, and smoked tobacco off and on (and off, and on, and fuck you Camel) – so my question is this: Am I an asshole for not abiding this request? Is there any way I can get her to come around to my side of the argument, or am I going to be hiding dime-bags all over the house hoping she doesn’t find them? Your belittling words and back-handed compliments would be much appreciated.

I consulted with the married fathers in KSK, and the consensus is that it’s “pure folly” to rationalize with a pregnant woman. The woman you married is gone, my friend. She has been replaced by hormones, and the next time you see her will be when she is no longer with child.

What you should have done — and future fathers take note here — was deliver a preemptive strike about your abstentions. In the words of flubby, “Baby, margaritas are OUR drink– I’ll not taste another until we can both enjoy one.” Then you go and drink seven whiskeys.

Of course, without the aid of time travel or another miscarriage (KIDDING. Just kidding.), that advice doesn’t help you out. Does she have a close and trusted friend who will take your side in this? Perhaps another woman who has gone through childbirth would be more likely to sway your wife to let you enjoy some pot. If not, the only thing I can think of is to explain to her that her forcing you to give up pot will only make you resent her, and you want to be as supporting and loving as possible over the next seven and a half months, something that you can’t be if she can’t at least lower her demands to reach a compromise. Failing that, may God have mercy on your sober soul.

FF, or more accurately, the lack of FF: The commish for my league is awesome. Always on the ball, updates daily, side-bets, keeps the peace during trades, makes sure nothing shady is happening with the waivers or trades, just as good of a commissioner as a FF player could ask for. Part of his method for staying awesome is to collect the funds for the season around draft day, or at least a commitment for the season ($100 per team, at least $20 up front for a spot on the roster) – I don’t know if you’ve heard or not, but there might be a lockout in the 2011 season. The commish has still requested the payout up front to hold your roster spot (12 spots) in case they play the season. This has caused an uproar, though I am not certain why. He said he’d return the money if the season doesn’t happen, and he’s trying to make sure everyone who says they’re going to play really will… can we disbar the other 10 guys for being little bitches and find 10 new players?

-Anonymoose

So your plan in case of a lockout is to have a lockout and find replacement players? Great idea, Roger Goodell.