Don’t Hit on Women at the Gym: the KSK Fantasy Football/Sex Advice Mailbag

Yay, it’s the mailbag! Many of today’s questions have some hand-wringing about a possible lockout, although that certainly seems less likely now that the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to federal mediation. Fingers crossed, people.
Unfortunately, one reader can’t get federal mediators to counter his pregnant wife’s demands that he stop smoking pot while she’s with child. Other sexy topics today include: jealous gay boyfriend, hitting on women at the gym, not falling for your co-workers, and more. Read on.
Dear Gents,
I am a recently relocated law student. One of the main things I do to get away from studying is work out, both at the school Rec and a local gym. There are many attractive girls at both places, and I am wondering about the general rules of hitting on a girl at the gym.
General rules: 1. Don’t do it. 2. There are no other rules.
I don’t mean aggressively hitting on, just a simple “hi, what’s your name” or something along those lines. I can just never tell if a girl would appreciate that or not.
On one hand, girls always like compliments. On the other hand, every time I’ve ever seen a guy try to socialize with a woman at the gym, I’ve wanted to cave his skull in with a 45-pound plate.
Now, if I’m taking a spin class or something like that, then I’m sure conversations would be easier to start,
“Heeeeeyyyyyy! Was that spin class CRAZY HARD or what? You’re fabulous, let’s catch a musical!”
and I will look into that, but the situation I’m talking about is just during the normal workout routine, like if I were walking to a weight bench and passed a girl I thought was attractive. What’s proper there?
Eye-fucking, but only by looking at her via a mirror.
I have narrowed the issue to two main problems:
1. You’re not supposed to hit on girls at the gym. 2. You’re at the gym.
First, it’s difficult to tell which girls are there with a guy (their boyfriend, usually) and which are there alone or only with other girls. I know I used to go to the gym with my at-the-time girlfriend during my undergrad years and I would have gotten pissed if a guy started hitting on her. The second problem is that some girls get semi made up to go work out; they put on makeup and make sure their hair looks good, things like that. I feel like if you’re going to get dressed up to go to the gym, then you can’t bitch if some guy hits on you. However, I tend to not be attracted to girls like that.
So why did you even list it as a problem?
I prefer girls that can get away with not wearing makeup, and are secure enough to do so. So a hypothetical rule like “just hit on the ones who are dressed like they want to be hit on” doesn’t really help me, though I would accept that if that’s the only solution. I’m not sure if any girl would like to be approached after they have just finished doing an hour on the treadmill. The thought of saying “Hey, I know you’re sweating buckets, but I still think you’re cute” most likely sounds better in my head than it would to a girl if I actually said it. Your thoughts?
Assuming that I’ve already made clear my disdain for trying to pick up women at the gym, I’ll humor you with a couple of guidelines:
- Never interrupt her workout. This is obvious if she’s on a treadmill or elliptical, but I’d extend it to if she’s between sets, as well. Try to catch her at the water fountain or on her way out of the gym.
- If she doesn’t make eye contact with you, she doesn’t want to speak to you. Period.
- As far as ice-breakers go, I’ve always preferred a joke to a compliment. If a woman doesn’t know you, laughter will win her over faster than flattery (sole exception: “Those are great shoes,” which doesn’t apply at the gym and might make her think you’re gay). Say something along the lines of, “Hey, what’s your dad doing here?” And then when she gives you a quizzical look, nod in the direction of the frail old guy doing deep knee bends. Any kind of icebreaker where you talk about someone weird at the gym makes her your accomplice: THAT person is odd, and because the two of you recognize that, YOU must be normal and therefore safe to talk to.
No FF question from me. Unfortunately I’ve been too busy to play.
–Trying Not to be a Gym Douchebag
Bullshit. You can spend five minutes a week on fantasy football and still have fun. All you have to do is bench the guys who are injured or on bye.
**********
KSK Sex Gurus,
No fantasy football question for me (placed 2nd in my 2nd year, lost due to poor performances, not management decisions, so I am happy). My sex question is more a relationship question. I have been with this guy for a month now and things are progressing fantastically (except he doesn’t like football, but I will convert him). However, my previous relationships have all ended with my exes cheating on me, which has made me quite insecure plus I tend to over-analyze shit like mad. Any tips for ways to not let the craziness from that take over and ruin what is looking like a serious chance at a long-term relationship? I am sure some of the commenters have experiences with this, too, so any advice there would be appreciated. I was up front about what has happened to me before and we had a long conversation about it, but it is my issue, not his and so I want to do all reasonable things to avoid coming off as a possessive, insecure, jealous asshole.
Thanks in advance,
Football Loving Homo
We’ve all got our foibles and hang-ups when we enter a relationship, and it’s not unusual to be traumatized by the last person to fuck us over. But the worst thing you can do is try to hide those foibles. I mean, obviously you don’t bring it up on a first date, but by the time you enter into an exclusive relationship, you need to get a little of your history out in the open. If you see your man talking to another guy at the bar and act like a jealous asshole, he’ll likely (and rightfully) be upset with you. However, if you’ve sat down with him and said, “Hey, just so you know, I’ve been burned by cheaters the last two times I put myself out there. I’m going to try to subdue my inclination to be possessive or insecure, because it’s obviously not your fault, but I want you to know where it’s coming from in case it rears its ugly head,” then he’s more likely to be patient while you work on your trust issues.
**********
O Captain! My Captain!
A) Fantasy question: If there is a prolonged lockout this year (note: please God, no lockout!), how do you think that fantasy leagues should proceed with drafting? As I assume is the case with a lot of other leagues with older, mainly married friends, my league needs to decide on a draft date well in advance to fit everyone’s schedules. We generally treat it as a vacation/reunion as well, so prep work is needed. Do you think it’s best to just go ahead and draft, with the assumption that eventually there will be football?
Oh my God… you might have to have a vacation/reunion WITHOUT A FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT. Gasp! The horror!
2) Romance question: Trying to be as concise as possible. I’m married with one kid and another on the way and do not want to change anything about that. It seems you get a lot of questions basically looking for your permission to cheat, but I’m on the opposite end of that advice scale. I’ve been working with a girl for the past 4 years who is absolutely amazing and recently I realized that I’m at least in love with the concept of her, if not her. Now my question is, how do you get over that?
Ruh roh.
I have no interest in pursuing anything with her, but find myself thinking about her way more than you would think about a general friend. Do you think it is possible to just condition yourself to get over someone who you have strong feelings for, or is it best to avoid the situation? We generally see each other in work settings, but are also friends and will see each other outside of work (maybe once or twice a month). So, is it possible to transform your internal feelings for someone, or am I best served distancing myself from the situation?
Distancing yourself from the situation is a great start. You also need to realize that part of your desire for this other woman is the simple fact that you’ve never had her, and you can’t have her. Right now your head is filled with all these fantasies about your co-worker — about becoming intimate with her — but what your brain has neglected to do is fill in the unsexy details of reality. So when you catch yourself thinking about her, imagine that her pussy stinks like garbage. She involuntarily farts during orgasm. She poops with the bathroom door open. She goes weeks without shaving her legs in winter. Anything that you don’t know about her, fill in the blanks with something bad.
Generally speaking, romance and intimacy are inversely proportionate. You’re intrigued by your co-worker because she represents romance, but the real value is in the intimacy you have with your wife. Of course, you can’t really jack off to intimacy the way you can romance, so maybe it’s time to buy your wife some new lingerie while you’re at it.
Thanks for your help! (doesn’t seem like you get thanked enough)
-diddy
Actually, more than enough people say thank you. I generally edit out compliments because I don’t need the rest of the Internet to see them. LOOK AT ME I’M HUMBLE!
**********
Uff & Co:
FFL: While I don’t need to worry about this for at least another 6 months, I’ve already spent way more time than necessary thinking about it. I can only keep 1…so which do I go with: Peyton Hillis or Marmalard? No, neither is a particularly optimal keeper, but I’ve reached my cap on renewing my Purple Jesus ownership. So it goes. To be fair, they were my highest scoring players last season, and I came in 2nd out of 14.
Even though I no longer doubt Hillis the way I did this entire past season, I have to go with Rivers. He’s a reliably top-tier quarterback who still put up great numbers with a receiving corps decimated by injury. It’s fair to assume he can take a step forward statistically next year. I can’t make that same assumption about Hillis.
Other: At what point (i.e. after what period of time) does “I’m not ready for a serious relationship” = “I really just don’t like you that much?” Granted, if I have to ask the question, I probably already know the answer, but I felt I had to fill the 2nd half of the email with something. For argument’s sake, let’s assume the dude in question recently suffered a bad breakup w/ a long-term gf, and has some legitimate life transition stuff going on.
Missing Purple Jesus Already,
Becky
I think two months is a fair amount of time for someone to hem and haw with the “not-ready” line. Maybe three months if the sex is terrific. After that, you’re just getting used by someone who wants the sex without the commitment. Speaking as a man, that means you’re awesome. As a friend, I’d say you deserve better.
**********
CC-
Sex, or more accurately, the aftermath of sex: I wrote you about a year ago regarding my wife going bonkers after having a miscarriage. You responded with your usual condescending tone,
You’re welcome!
but actually offered some sage advice, so for that I thank you. Today, she is 6 weeks pregnant – which is one week longer than she kept the last fetus – and everything is going well as far as we can tell.
A tentative congratulations, then.
After we found out she was pregnant, she (obviously) quit smoking, drinking, and smoking weed. I, however, have not. In fact, I look at her pregnancy as a guaranteed 9 month designated driver.
This should go well. Let’s see what happens next.
She, in her increasing hormonal rage, is insisting that I quit smoking cigarettes and weed. I offered to quit smoking cigarettes, but weed is just out of the question. I’d rather smoke a bowl than drink, so I even offered to ONLY smoke weed, still to no avail. I’m not some unemployed burnout who sits around all day smoking bongs and listening to Steely Dan albums, I’m gainfully employed, I cook every night, and I do the man-stuff around the house (garbage, killing spiders, unclogging drains, etc…) We used to smoke in the house, now I take everything out to the garage to keep the air quality at an acceptable level for my unborn child. Now I’m just trying to sell myself on how great of a guy I am. Moving on…
We’ve known each other since she was seventeen and I was nineteen, which is ten years now. We’ve dated since 2002, been engaged since 2006, and married since 2008. During that ENTIRE time, I smoked weed, drank, and smoked tobacco off and on (and off, and on, and fuck you Camel) – so my question is this: Am I an asshole for not abiding this request? Is there any way I can get her to come around to my side of the argument, or am I going to be hiding dime-bags all over the house hoping she doesn’t find them? Your belittling words and back-handed compliments would be much appreciated.
I consulted with the married fathers in KSK, and the consensus is that it’s “pure folly” to rationalize with a pregnant woman. The woman you married is gone, my friend. She has been replaced by hormones, and the next time you see her will be when she is no longer with child.
What you should have done — and future fathers take note here — was deliver a preemptive strike about your abstentions. In the words of flubby, “Baby, margaritas are OUR drink– I’ll not taste another until we can both enjoy one.” Then you go and drink seven whiskeys.
Of course, without the aid of time travel or another miscarriage (KIDDING. Just kidding.), that advice doesn’t help you out. Does she have a close and trusted friend who will take your side in this? Perhaps another woman who has gone through childbirth would be more likely to sway your wife to let you enjoy some pot. If not, the only thing I can think of is to explain to her that her forcing you to give up pot will only make you resent her, and you want to be as supporting and loving as possible over the next seven and a half months, something that you can’t be if she can’t at least lower her demands to reach a compromise. Failing that, may God have mercy on your sober soul.
FF, or more accurately, the lack of FF: The commish for my league is awesome. Always on the ball, updates daily, side-bets, keeps the peace during trades, makes sure nothing shady is happening with the waivers or trades, just as good of a commissioner as a FF player could ask for. Part of his method for staying awesome is to collect the funds for the season around draft day, or at least a commitment for the season ($100 per team, at least $20 up front for a spot on the roster) – I don’t know if you’ve heard or not, but there might be a lockout in the 2011 season. The commish has still requested the payout up front to hold your roster spot (12 spots) in case they play the season. This has caused an uproar, though I am not certain why. He said he’d return the money if the season doesn’t happen, and he’s trying to make sure everyone who says they’re going to play really will… can we disbar the other 10 guys for being little bitches and find 10 new players?
-Anonymoose
So your plan in case of a lockout is to have a lockout and find replacement players? Great idea, Roger Goodell.
From one gym douchebag to another:
Just make eye contact, smile and say Hi to women at the gym. If they are interested, they will strike up a conversation with you. If not, at least you don’t come off as “that douche at the gym who hits on every girl.”
Nothing worse than losing your gym membership because you make the women members feel uncomfortable.
Football Loving Homo
How did you get ahold of Ape’s tombstone?
…but only by looking at her via a mirror….
And if she doesn’t appear in the mirror—run, dude
@Gym guy: The fact that you’re even thinking about hitting on women at the gym means you are likely to come off desperate, which means you’ll likely fail.
It’s fitting that the “lockout in case of lockout” question is with the pot smoking one.
I met my fiancee at a gym. I asked her where she got her earbuds and said I needed a new pair. She was looking at my biceps the whole time. Pig.
*None of that is true. I’m currently single, eating peanut butter m&ms, and sobbing.
I guess it’s because I work in the legal/law enforcement field (ok, for a judge) but it never ceases to amaze how cavalier all the pot-smokers are. Pot possession is still against the law, right? I mean, sure, a joint on your person is a misdemeanor pretty much every where, but “dime bags all over the house?” Really? The presumptive amount for possession with intent is pretty low here — I just called our local prosecutor, and it’s one ounce — so if you’re holding and they bust you on a day you decided to stock up? Hello, seeing your kid from the other side of bullet-proof glass!
Look, I’m not judging. I used to smoke back in the day, too, and as a card-carrying libertarian, I think it should be legal (and taxed!), but today? It’s not. And I would think maybe your becoming a father is as good a time as any to consider stopping, you know, illegal activity instead of pouting that your wife is harshing your mellow.
@Anonymoose: You need to stop. I smoked back in the day, too — but you’re not back in the day. It’s not all abut you now. You have a kid on the way, which means someone who is fully dependent on you. For everything. So if you lost your job because of a random drug test, or if you just happened to buy from the wrong guy, your kid would be the one who got screwed. Don’t be that schmuck.
I agree with Lisa. Ditch the weed from now until all your kids move out. If you need to unwind:
Step 1: Read
Step 2: Jerk off
Step 3: Sleep
I haven’t tried this, but the best advice I heard about picking up girls at the gym was to become her “gym buddy.” The idea is that you introduce yourself slowly, over the course of a few visits. Make eye contact, then another time say something about the old guy in the corner, then after that move up to an actual introduction. It’s a gradual process. This way you become the safe guy she knows at the gym, not some sweaty, creepy guy who compliments her “form” on the adductor machine. It takes time and you risk ending up in the friend zone, but maybe she has cute friends and she’ll introduce you.
I can only keep 1…so which do I go with: Peyton Hillis or Marmalard? No, neither is a particularly optimal keeper, but I’ve reached my cap on renewing my Purple Jesus ownership.
You have to think about this? Marmalard is the 2nd highest rated passer of all fucking time (Rodgers being #1)!!! You really don’t think a guy who led the league in passing yards this year and has had 3 straight 4000 yd/28+ TDs season is at least a solid keeper option?
Married dude diddy — just keep her in fantasy land and behave yourself. Don’t give me this I’m weak bullshit. You have a wife and family. Live up to your commitments.
Pot Head – c’mon you can quit pot for a few months. Stop being a baby.
Gay Football Enthusiast – Maybe you’re attracted to the personality type that cheats. You might want to examine the way you choose your partners and make some changes.
@Football Loving Homo – woohoo! More of teh gayz loving the NFL! Always great to hear. 2 things:
1) Just because he’s not a football fan doesn’t mean he can’t be a long-term relationship. My partner is by no means a football fan but respects my love for it (thus, he’s fine when I get drunk/high on Sundays and go nuts). It’s all about complementing each other and respecting the other. If anyone should know that forced conversion doesn’t work, it should be gay men.
2) Sorry to hear about you dealing with cheating assholes in the past, but it seems like you’ve made the right step by laying it out there with the new guy. As your relationship is still young, you need to be careful and try to not read into things too much. Standard guy stuff – like watching porn, or absently checking out another guys ass – don’t necessarily mean he has plans to cheat, although he should be sensitive to your situation and not do that kind of stuff in front of you. Moreover, he should be sensitive enough, at least early in the relationship, to not put himself in situations that may make you uncomfortable (like going to a gay bar without you). Again, what’s important is communicating it in a level-headed way beforehand – “I’m not totally comfortable with you getting hammered at the Mine Shaft by yourself on Bear Night” will go a long way.
Lastly, what helped me out in the past whenever I was over-analyzing or having trust issues was to repeat to myself “this is not (ex’s name).” Don’t let your exes win by ruining your future relationships too.
” sole exception: “Those are great shoes,” ”
I see what you did there.
People are really bitching about a $20 refundable fee in order to try and ensure the continued smooth operation of the fantasy football league? That’s positively gashtastic!
These aren’t people you should be friends with.
No comment about the bag – I just love seeing comments from LaFavre’s Next Tractor and FarveFAIL to see pictures of a badly beaten and hurt Brit Farr.
As you were.
@Weed Smoker – Dude, at every point in a pot smoker’s life you need to lay off it for awhile. I’ve done it plenty of times, where I’ll lay off anywhere from a couple of months to almost a year. It’s worth it for so many reasons: 1) You get into the good graces of your soon-to-be-mother, which may give you the opportunity to pick it up again later, 2) a hiatus just means it’ll be that much better when you pick it up again and 3) you save money. You’re going to be a dad, it’s probably best you have a clear head for at least the initial crazy stages before busting out a bowl. Most importantly, do not smoke behind her back. She will catch you. Weed fucking smells, weed smoke fucking smells, and even if you ripped from a vaporizer at a buddy’s house your dilated pupils and giggly demeanor will give you away. No matter how incognito you think you are, your stoned ass will be busted by your wife and there will be hell to pay.
@Lisa – not to be pedantic, but weed isn’t technically illegal everywhere. He could have a medicinal card (say what you want about how much of a sham they can be, they do allow you to purchase and possess weed legally) or live in a state like Minnesota or California where possession under an ounce is a petty misdemeanor (doesn’t show up on background checks – something I know from personal experience). He should still cut back because he’s having a kid, but the laws vary greatly.
This one’s for Anonymoose:
I just finished my very own pregnancy-support stint, which was immediately preceded by a miscarriage, and having witnessed all of the crap my girlfriend put up with to bring our little boy into this world safe and sound, I can tell you that you are, indeed, being an asshole. A selfish, immature asshole. Welcome to the club.
Now maybe it’s the new parent hormones talking, but if you are so reluctant, at early this point in the game, to compromise your own needs so that your wife can go through pregnancy without worrying about anything going sideways (especially when you’ve had to wait this long and go through this much shit to get here), then I doubt parenthood is something you’re really ready for. Rest easy though, the awesome weight of responsibility will very likely hit you like a ton of bricks when you see his/her little head pop out. Growing up is a wonderful thing.
Having said all that, I really and sincerely hope everything goes right this time around. If I weren’t a godless heathen I’d pray for you. Non-denominational best wishes will have to do.
Also, what GB’s AS said.
/steps down from soapbox
//tells dick joke
///shows self out
Anonymouse –
You’re a douche.
I’m a married father and my wife is pregnant with our third – due any moment in fact. You should have done the leg work and figured out what pregnancy is like for the woman before you got all indignant about her requests.
Yes, the hormones suck and she is likely not the woman you fell in love with. TOO EFFING BAD – sack up and deal with it. Just wait until she can’t go 15 minutes without having to puke or take a leak and can’t eat her favorite food because it makes her sick.
At 6 weeks you’ve got a long way to go and it’s going to get worse long before it gets better.
What she is about to be is the mother of your child and if you can’t stop smoking weed for 9 months because she asked you to then you probably deserve whatever hell she is going to put you through.
And not for nothing, having a job and killing spiders is what is expected of you – it doesn’t earn you a fucking medal
Oh, and by the way: I agree with everyone who says Anonymoose should quit pot. I occasionally get soft and sympathize too much.
Girl worried about getting cheated on: I think you missed a big warning sign. You said you would “convert” him to becoming a football fan. First off, who the hell doesn’t like football and why are you dating him?
Second and more important, you can’t change people or try to make them someone they are not. CC’s advice is good, as always, but you need to look at yourself a bit. A girl that wants to change you is more likely to get cheated on or dumped than one that accepts you for who you are.
Hey Balls – that wasn’t a GIRL, it was a dude. Other than that, good advice – you can’t make people change into something they are not.
Oh,and I should add to Anonymoose – don’t smoke pot when your kid grows up to be a teenager. It’s a scientific fact that teenage kids will find their parent’s weed and undercut anything you ever taught them about drinking and drugs.
Ooops! I totally missed the fact it was a guy. However, I think the advice still applies…
I like how Gym Guy’s #1 concern is that the woman’s possible boyfriend would be pissed off; the fact that the woman may not be interested in being hit on comes second.
FarveFAIL – totally agree. When I found my dad’s stash I was pissed, until I realized he NEVER told me to not smoke pot… so I worked hard in school, got good grades and didnt’ smoke pot until college. Totally pissed him off I think…
To weed guy,
I’m not a smoker so I can’t understand all the pull of the weed (not being self-righteous just I need all the brain cells I can keep). But a woman has all kinds of things going on in her mind during pregnancy especially one following a miscarriage. I imagine she is trying to sort out any and all things that may have led to the miscarriage no matter how wild or imagined they may be. She may even be blaming herself…and that leads to even more emotional stress.
I’m a father…and we’ve been trying for number two for 14 months now and it’s been hard on my wife…she keep blaming herself. As a future father yourself, you will have to sacrifice a lot of things that you enjoy now, but compared to the new things on the horizon…these enjoyments will pale in comparison. Please keep that in mind with this decision and all your future ones as well.
Come to think of it…that last bit applies to the guy that is falling for the girl at work. Any decision you make now…well you have a wife and two kids that will have to live with the consequences just as much as you do.
Sorry for being preachy.
Also, if a girl involuntarily farts during orgasm, I would take that as a compliment. A voluntary fart, though, is another issue…
@BullCityHustlin – well put. I think your second paragraph nailed it.
I think weed should be decriminalized everywhere, but seeing as it’s not, I’d recommend quitting. Besides, if you’re having a kid, you should be saving up, not blowing money on weed. You’re not gonna have a lot of disposable income once the kid is born. Might as well start getting used to it now.
Yes, if we’ve learned anything over the past 11 years it’s that the federal government can solve everything.
She involuntarily farts during orgasm.
I thought you said unsexy.
@ Pot Guy
Drugs are bad. You shouldn’t do drugs. If you do them, you’re bad because drugs are bad, mmkay. It’s a bad thing to do drugs so don’t be bad by doing drugs, mmkay. That’d be bad cause drugs are bad, mmkay.
@ Gym guy – you sound self-absorbed and narcissistic. Here’s a couple of gym rules:
1) Don’t talk to women unless they talk to you
2) See rule # 1
@ Diddy – couple of rules of marriage:
1) Don’t cheat
2) See rule # 1
@ Becky – I talked to PR and his reply was ” thusly ”
“YOUR COMPARISON OF ME TO THAT NABOB IS AN AFFRONT TO ALL THINGS HOLY ! GO FORTH AND DO NOT MULTIPLY ” !
@ Pot Head
1) Grow up
2) See rule # 1
THANK GOD my wife and I realized we’re not the types to have kids.
I can’t even deal with my friends’ and relatives’ kids.
Anyway, I’ve seen all sides of the abstention demand play out, inevitably to negative results except once with a guy I’m not entirely certain has a spine so getting bent over wasn’t an issue for him.
Here’s the thing: you’re going to be miserable and she’s going to be even more miserable because of your misery if you give up the sticky.
I don’t know how to communicate this because pregnant women are indeed complete lunatics and I’ve never had to deal with one for more than a long weekend. But try. Make a case against misery and go in with both guns blazing.
/duck
//run
///have that Motel 6 confirmation ready to go
Diddy: you have feelings for this woman and hang out as friends outside of work once or twice a month? Don’t. That’s just asking for trouble.
You know you like her? Because you only really talk to her once or twice a month outside of work. Of course she’s interesting and you guys can talk for hours about what’s been going on but if you were to talk to her that way everyday she’d be a lot less interesting and instead you’d retread the same topics over and over, just like with your wife (which isn’t a bad thing – just inevitable). Stop hanging out with her as friends outside of work. Come up with excuses, whatever it takes.
@gym dude:
At least you have two gyms to go to, so when you ignore the advice here and hit on the ladies you will have someplace to work out after you shit all over the first gym.
I lump the gym in with work as places not to pick up women. Granted you don’t know most of their names and as much about them as co-workers, but you will see them again and again.
From personal experience in my younger days, I did ask a girl out from the gym. I spent about a year laying the ground work (and looking back I was squarely in the friend zone) and eventually asked her out. She said yes, blew me off over the phone, and the next time I saw her at the gym was awkward. I go to a different gym now.
I still check out the ladies, gym clothes are nice like that, but I won’t go down that road again. Just rub one out and pour some scotch, and bask in the post workout satisfaction.
DEFINITELY agree on the ‘don’t hit on chicks at the gym’ (although some I’ve belonged to are closer to bar type behavior than gym type). I’ve dated several women, whom I’ve met at gyms, but it has only resulted from being courteous, polite, and especially following gym etiquette such as cleaning up after yourself, not hogging equipment, and putting away equipment you have used (GODAMNIT!). Just be friendly by smiling and saying hi if you see her all the time, but EASE into more, pal. As we all know these beasts give mixed signals. Not sure why I’m giving this advice since he’ll have to figure it out on his own Maybe, he seems a bit douche-esque), but I like to talk.
Isn’t your number one purpose to be is to WORK OUT? Get the FUCK BUSY and don’t be a douche. I am the old guy in the corner so GET THE FUCK OFF MY LAWN, TARNATION!
You say “She involuntarily farts during orgasm” like it’s a bad thing. He says “I’m not some unemployed burnout who sits around all day smoking bongs and listening to Steely Dan albums” ah, like that is a bad thing… WUT?
I believe previous posters really took care of Pot Guy; DOOOD, save up for the kid’s college you selfish pussy.
P.S. I believe Astro says RUT ROH, not Ruh Roh, however I may be mistaken.
One question, do all of you who say ‘Anonymoose’ should quit smoking pot also think he should quit drinking all together – did all of you quit both if your wife was pregnant? I don’t really see a difference (other than some state legalities), but in certain states, there really is no difference – i.e. Weed ticket=Drinking in Public. I’m not saying he shouldn’t quit, but most of us live in glass houses.
I love how a few Kommenters are willing to give up weed or booze, but they’re not willing to give up sanctimony.
I guess we all have to have a vice.
Good point Bob. I live in a glass house and press up against the glass naked, but I digress. I think the difference is the legality issue, if that is not there, well; maybe they should set a budget and compromise. As with drinking; Dude should cut WAY back and face his responsibilities, since in between the lines he seems to be asking permission to avoid them and to rebel against his wife’s wishes.
@Anonymoose: I’m sure your unborn child would really appreciate second-hand smoke and its residues (whatever the source). And, way to take ownership of your child by calling him/her a fetus. Call the child a fetus in front of your pregnant wife — I’m sure that would thrill her too.
@Big Black Richard; I mainline sanctimony!
Hey, guy writes in for advice on this site; that is similar to the feminine with a slight build walking around the prison day room with no pants ‘he gonna get raped’.
And for the record, I’m not saying that the guy shouldn’t give up pot. There are a few reasons that it would be a good idea for him to do so. My issue is solely in the tone that some of the Kommenters are taking.
@Spatula: Well, it IS a fetus. Anyway, for people that have had a miscarriage in the past, I think that thinking of it as a fetus is a damn good thing in case something happens again. I’m sure that if they already had named the child and all than it would have been much more difficult to deal with.
That said, the guy’s maturity level is probably lower than the fetus. Seriously, if smoking pot is THAT much of a priority for you, than perhaps you shouldn’t have kids. Growing up is difficult, but goddamn being an adult is so much awesomeness.
I didn’t have to give up drinking when my wife was pregnant and I don’t smoke weed or cigarette so that was a non-issue. But after watching my wife go through 2 pregnancies and one miscarriage, giving up weed or cigarettes for nine months is a very small sacrifice. Suck it up and quit, and if you need the nicotine fix, start dipping Skoal or Kodiak.
Hell I gave up pot for 23 years while my girls were being born and growing up. They are adults with lives of their own and the icky has never been stickier now that they have moved out. You will survive.
Dude, this new preset on my amp sounds just like David Gilmour.
Fuck yeah.
/Lives in Cali with a med card
Hey moose,
I have a three year old son and I still enjoy grass. Wait until after his bedtime and out in the garage if possible. I treat it like a nightcap glass of wine. Once a day when I’m already tired means it just takes a touch enjoy my Gerry Rafferty records as the artist intended. Try and find a dealer for discerning adults that is COMPLETELY RISK FREE.
@fifteenkeys, I’m guessing you’re not a father. Try thinking of it as just a fetus when you find out your wife is pregnant or you see the first ultrasound. I agree with Spatula here.
Since the demonstrable harm associated with marijuana use is exceeded by the harm associated with alcohol use by an order of magnitude, I’d suggest the lot of you give up booze in favor of the sticky.
“Growing up” means realizing that alcohol abuse is horribly worse than marijuana abuse, not the other way ’round.