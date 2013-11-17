FOX Mercy-Rules The Redskins/Eagles Game

11.17.13 4 years ago 13 Comments

splash0ks3

Well you have to admit the Eagles fans did there jobs and shut down RG3-7 folks. Fox made the call to switch to the Steelers-Lions game with about 7 minutes left in THE THIRD QUARTER of the Eagles/Redskins game. Robert Griffinterception was playing his standard game of sprinting around like Billy from Family Circus trying to get home from school, and then purposly not making eyecontact with Kirk Cousins aka Captain Kirk aka KC Masterpiece whose literally foaming at the mouth on the sidelines with his ears fully pinned back hoping to get a opportunity. The Eagles are the anti-Redskins, starting Foles and benching Vick and the egg isnt just on the Redskins bus, its on there faces folks.

Since it was the national game you cant even watch it on Sunday ticket on account of the leagues Blackout policy not to be confused with Justin Blackmons personal mission-statement. I’ve never seen Fox switch away from a game so early this isnt the Heidi game folks this is The Biggest Loser game and thank god Fox trimmed the fat on this one.  Play us off Cleatus lol what a hilarious robot who does football stuff for a TV show thing.

6a00d83451b84f69e20120a7342da0970b-580wi

Around The Web

TAGSEAGLESPFT COMMENTERREDSKINSstrong takes

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP