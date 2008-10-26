If You Thought Wembley Stadium Had Bad Turf, You Haven’t Seen Heinz Field!

“Our receivers are so good, we have a field named after our playing field”?
Fuck you, Terry.
The Steelers begin their two-week odyssey against NFC East teams with one of their former receivers, first the one who was actually worth a big contract and then Antwaan Randle-El. Pittsburgh was already hurting enough with America’s Most Blunted receiver, Willie Parker, Marvel Smith and Bryant McFadden out, but Aaron Smith is gone too? And he’s not even hurt? What the bloodclot? What are these personal reasons that are keeping out our run-stopping defensive end? Screw his right to privacy, I must know!
Ack! It’s okay. The Steelers can still take this. No team playing Eli Manning is ever really out of it. You Giants will learn to fear Nate Washington and his epic case of dropsies!
Anyone catch that 3rd down handoff from Horse Balls to Vickers in the Browns/Jags game? Not an epic fail, but certainly some Pop Warner shit.
Terry is a fuckin idoit. Anyone see him trying to strattle the fence in pregame? Emitt have already miscomcasticating today as welf.
ok apparently I’m the idiot
I think I’m going to cut a T into my cheek if Troy Aikman continues to say “than what” or “as what” instead of “than” or “as” today, and blame it on Solomon Wilcots
i would go with something halloweenish if i was going to carve anything in my face today
Already a San Antonio Holmes reference. Thanks, Dick Stockton.
I don’t have much of a problem with ugly turf (Soldier Field, anyone?), but ugly uniforms are a different story. The Steelers’ and Jets’ newfound love of their ass-ugly “throwback” unis is one of the worst subplots of this season.
Let the loss of Ben Rongrastname’s last brain cells commence!
Nice blocking by the receivers. Touchdown, Mewelde. 7-0 Steelers. Cock.
the jags d is making crennel look like vince lombardi
Now I remember why I hate watching games on Fox. That god damn robot is fuckin annoying.
Did you see the one where the robot hit a baseball yet? BRUTAL
NICE pick by James Butler! Is this the year that Giants DBs can finally hang onto passes thrown their way?
ooh look a tight end finally caught a ball for the giants
Whos gonna be first to bitch about the late safety blowin’ up their wager/fantasy in the jolly-ole-England-bowl?
lepray shows that hines wald no think intelception good
/hines no smirring.
I didn’t know there was a late safety, I lost interest in that game at kickoff.
finally the jags d does something
good god man, 4n1 horseballs connects for a big gain
51 to be exact
td j lewis
Jacobs in for the TD, but that’ll probably be reviewed — yep, here comes the challenge flag.
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck.
That was clearly NOT a TD- don’t know why they called it in the first place.
whyo n earth would you not just take a field goal at the beginning of the 2nd quarter?
/praying for a big ben sack in the end zone now
Challenging again? Oh, Coughlin. You have no chance, pal.
Was I just looking through biased eyes, or did it look to anyone else like the ball crossed the plane on the overhead angle?
Ah Brandon Jacobs running again and again and not getting into the endzone. Really takes me back to those days when I owned Tiki and he got screwed out of touchdowns every week by that obese exercise in futility.
As much as I hate the Giants, that’s terrible call. Jacobs broke the plane, like Devine said.
OH HI ELI.
Devine the ball seemed to break the plane on at least 2 angles. but yea that’s definitely trough the extremely optimistic eyes of a giants fan.
A Rimas sighting!
Why the fuck is Dick Stockton talking about whether or not receivers are able to get out of bounds? He’s done that at least twice in the first 20 minutes of this game. I don’t think they are TRYING to get out of bounds right now.
hixon’s gonna be a star in a couple years
@robocats: That struck me as pretty stupid, too — like Carey Davis is thinking about the sidelines with 12 minutes left in the quarter.
eli: FIVE STEELERS JERSEYS!?! let me throw there
Who else smelled a three-and-out coming after that big return? The more things change, Eli, the more they stay the same.
i’m really afraid that the “i’m a big kid now” high from the superbowl is starting to wear off.
/please don’t let it be.
I don’t suppose anyone is watching the jags game about now, so here’s an update. JAGS SUCK!
So funny. The overhead angle showed that Jacobs was clearly in, but Aikman and Buck wouldn’t come close to acknowledging it. Buck was practically jumping for joy when he was stopped.
Jesus, that’s fucking bullshit. Palamalu is right.
Wow. Awful personal foul call. Funny that it happens in the Steelers’ favor, though.
By Buck, I mean Stockton
That was Marmalardy.
It is funny, though, how everyone thinks that the refs/announcers are out to get their teams. As an unbiased observer, though, I think the Giants are getting well fucked.
unneccesary roughness? fuck that noise. its football. all of the roughness in necessary. and this is really some shitty officiating against the giants. tell me that was just a turnover and make this day better.
Well, Giants, if you let the fight go to a decision, you didn’t do enough to win. Put the ball in the fucking end zone and officiating won’t matter quite so much.
Giants DB’s starting to lay the wood to the Steelers. Something tells me Wald’s gonna brow someone up soon.
@Haterade: I’m a Giants fan too, but the Steelers aren’t soft, dude — watch the way they’re stuffing the run. This is a damn good, tough team.
amen to that. blow em out