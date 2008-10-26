If You Thought Wembley Stadium Had Bad Turf, You Haven’t Seen Heinz Field!

“Our receivers are so good, we have a field named after our playing field”?

Fuck you, Terry.

The Steelers begin their two-week odyssey against NFC East teams with one of their former receivers, first the one who was actually worth a big contract and then Antwaan Randle-El. Pittsburgh was already hurting enough with America’s Most Blunted receiver, Willie Parker, Marvel Smith and Bryant McFadden out, but Aaron Smith is gone too? And he’s not even hurt? What the bloodclot? What are these personal reasons that are keeping out our run-stopping defensive end? Screw his right to privacy, I must know!

Ack! It’s okay. The Steelers can still take this. No team playing Eli Manning is ever really out of it. You Giants will learn to fear Nate Washington and his epic case of dropsies!