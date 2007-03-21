“It’s always there, in the lower right hand corner, just waiting to suck.”

We at KSK like to think of ourselves as one big happy family. True, it may be the kind of family that has an alcoholic, cross-dressing uncle, a kleptomaniac mom and a knocked-up 14-year old daughter, but it’s a family nonetheless. And what better way to examine the humorous foibles of families than Bil Keane’s venerable (not to mention inexplicably popular) piece of Americana The Family Circus?

With this in mind, the entire KSK crew (except Big Daddy Drew, what has that lazy fucker ever done for this blog?) devoted their collective wit to bringing an NFL flavor to this funny page stalwart. That’s right kids, today you’re getting two posts that at least tangentially relate to football. Damn we’re good (and handsome, and smart, and well-endowed, and humble)….

(A tip of Unsilent Majority’s sombrero to the sick bastards at the Dysfunctional Family Circus, who have been doing this sort of thing for years.)

