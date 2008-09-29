It’s German For “Bart Scott Can Eat a Dick”

The other linebacking blowhard for the Ravens, Bart Scott, let it be known last year after Bawlmer got crushed on Monday night in Heinz Field and he got put on his ass by everyone’s favorite smirretime happy leceivel Hines Ward that he would like to kill the Steeler. While the media is playing up Rashard Mendenhall sending a boastful text to his friend Ray Rice, they’re mostly giving Scott a pass. At least the hometown Templeton-employing newspaper bothered to press him on it, to which Scott replied that he needs drugs and professes a willingness to beat up his mom. Just like everyone else in Baltimore.

“What are you talking about?” Scott asked rhetorically. “I don’t have a rivalry with anybody. Just trying to get a football game and get a dub. Need a dub.”

In the Ravens’ last visit to Heinz Field, Ward decked free safety Ed Reed and Scott with crushing blocks. Scott admitted to threatening to “kill” Ward during the game and pledged to even the score. But Ward did not play in the season finale at M&T Bank Stadium.

A reporter then told Scott that Ward said he likes the Ravens linebacker. Scott returned the favor, saying, “I think he did some tremendous things. I was really impressed with what he did with bringing those kids over from Asia. I watched the special. I think that was heartfelt. Football is a totally different thing. Like I said, I don’t care if my mother was out there. I’d smack her around, too. That’s just football. It doesn’t matter. If she’s got a different jersey on, she’s got to get dealt with.”