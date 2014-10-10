Logos for each NFL division

Each NFL team has a logo. The league has a logo. The league’s network has a logo. Everything has a logo. But one thing doesn’t: the NFL divisions.
Well now they do. What if all four teams combined into one logo for the division itself?
AFC South one is perfect, seeing as how it looks like a toilet on fire.
The AFC West one looks like it’s just been pinched into the AFC South one.
Dude, did you forget the Cardinals? It’s okay, lots of us do.
Look carefully at the Seahawk eye … it’s a Cardinal eye.
Cardinals Eye, plus Cardinals colors
Dat NFC NORTH doe
I know, right?! Looks like badass concept art for a Guillermo Del Toro movie.
Yeah, that’s a winner on Qunos!
NFC East is what Dan Snyder has on all dinner plates at his house.
On the AFC North logo, the Steelers are the least prominent team featured. Are you aware that they have won several Super Bowls? If you didn’t know, I don’t blame you, it’s not something their humble fans ever mention.
+1 For the Thumb
I don’t see any Browns. That helmet should have been orange instead of white.
The fact the Browns’ logo is a damned helmet means they deserve the representation they got.
Plus, the white helmet is necessary the accentuate the white portion of the Steelers-colored Bengals B.
to*
Guh. Can’t type
That was the laziest one. I still don’t get it. A white bengals helmet with differen colored B, and a raven inside of it. Nice work picasso. Roll tide.
I hate the Steelers with the passion of a thousand playoff losses and even I was offended by the lack of anything Steelers other than their color. You couldn’t have put the Browns, Bengals and Baltimore’s B in a yellow circle? All you did was replace the Ravens’ Metallic Gold with the Steelers’ Gold.
The NFC east one should be used by some sort of free mason/ shadow organization type group. That’s the kind of logo that could make Steve Gutenberg a star.
The AFC South looks like something you hang on someone’s door to curse them.
AFC West looks like a giant poop which seems fitting because Raiders and Andy Reid’s diet.
The Packer/Lion thing is kinda cool-looking
I’m pretty certain the Hercules had to kill the NFC North creature as one of his Trials.
NFC North is Man-Bear-Pig
Man-Bear-Cheese
AFC East dominated by Patriots, how original.
Remind me not to take acid before coming to this site.
Dude you should check out the one he did earlier this year that ended up with people’s brains exposed and stuff and people becoming monsters. It was..ah…intense.
Americans have a lot of leisure time.
These are pretty dope.
Good weed; takes too much time to do for meth.
Man NFL_Memes out did themselves today great pull by Rappaccio.
I don’t get how it’s legal, in that they create a slideshow using his images on their site rather than linking here, which takes away page views for this site
It’s not illegal, it’s just blatantly shady. They didn’t photoshop out the KSK watermark (which would have been illegal or at least something we can threaten them with) and they still mention KSK, which is more than they usually do since we pissed them off.
They also linked back to my site, which they can claim counts as credit. There isn’t enough law or restrictions keeping sites from doing this. It’s obvious that they are taking my work for this site and using it simply to generate hits for their own site, but there really isn’t anything we can do about it unless they pretend they made it.
It sucks, people and sites like these are the bane of legitimate content creators like myself, essentially just profiting by taking other people’s work, posting it wholesale on their own site, and reaping the hits off dumb people too stupid to even read the credit at the top but just look at the pictures and type poorly spelled retorts.
NFLmemes response:
NFL_Memes the Huffington Post of Sports based dick jokes
Sorry but that joke still does it for me. I know it’s horseburger, but still.
I kind of want to see how shamelessly they’ve ripped you off this time… but I begrudge them the page view… can someone make another site that plagiarises their whole site so I can see it without giving them the traffic? You can call it NFLmemesmemes.com
@David Rappoccio Gotcha. I make music, but I give it away for free. Still I saw one of my songs was able to be downloaded from third party mp3 sharing sites, so I made it available for download on my soundcloud. I’d rather the downloads get registered to my account than some other BS thing, so as a fellow creator I feel your pain.
I don’t know which one I would be more afraid to fight; the NFC north has sharp claws but the NFC south can fly despite its giant head and that head has a goddamn sword.
The AFC north looks very “special needs.”
NFC North wouldn’t fight you… He would ask you a riddle and then eat you if you got them wrong.
Baby, man, man with cane.
Please don’t eat me…
Nice Work! The NFC East logo reminded me a bit of the Air Force Symbol, the original version from the Army Air Corps days.
NFCN looks like some sort of Greek Mythological creature.