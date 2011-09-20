LOLNFL 2011: Week 2

Big Ben harf’s at you.
U mad?
Great stuff here… Love the last one.
Panthers fan is a huge Game of Thrones cosplayer.
Fitzpatrick: ‘Look in your heart, Matty! You don’t bump guys!’
My favorite mouseover pop-ups? “At least I hope not,” “Tebow does nothing all that well,” and “It’s a natural reaction.” Quality as usual.
I love the bully buster.
On second thought, let’s not go to Cam-a-lot.
It is a silly place.
Ben’s got that rapey look in his eye.
Cecil Newton was a pastor and Cam probably stole Blackberries!
(Yeah, it’s a stretch, but I couldn’t pass up a Monty Python reference.)
where’s the funny?
I think it’s time for another J.T. O’Sullivan post
About that “testify” pic.
It was funny. But what pisses me off is WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS RETARDED SHIT THAT PEOPLE PAY RIDICULOUS amounts of money for to put on their wrist? I saw athletes wearing these in the NBA, I see them all around campus…jesus fuck y’all. $30 for a fucking wristband that does fuck all. I hate America.
Tim Tebow is like the shitty version of Kordell Stewart.
The Fitzpatricks v. Shaughnessy pic had a good vibe.
“I AM TACKLED A TRUE AMERICAN.”
The Drew Brees one is going into many, many emails today.
The Mike Brown sewing machine one is painfully true, unfortunately.
[i55.tinypic.com]
U MAD? HARFHARFHARF
Why don’t we just send Andrew Luck that #1 Seahawks Jersey now?
Very nice but I miss Ryan Kerrigan.
Tim Tebow is like the shitty version of Bradlee Van Pelt.
Tavaris Jackson is like a shitty version of Kelly Stouffer.
Pete Caroll is like a sober version of Dennis Erickson.
This is fun. I could do this all day.
James Harrison is the text book version of psychotic.
Peter King is the Bizarro Universe James Joyce.
That’s got to be the tannest Shaughnessy in the history of man.
@CHCC: Kordell Stewart was the shitty version of Kordell Stewart
As a Browns fan, I’m not even mad at ya’.
In fact, I kinda like it.
My own humble lolnfl offering…
[images.cheezburger.com]
@CHCC: Tim Tebow is like the straight version of Kordell Stewart. Until we find out that Tebow’s gay too, in which case there’s no difference.
Bostjan: That shi kraz
Bostjan: That shi kraz
Is the Ben trying to do trollface? Because that’s extraordinarily close to trollface.
@Chad Henne Checkdown Clinic
“Tim Tebow is like the shitty version of Kordell Stewart.”
Funny and with extra transcendent truth.
Both Kordell Stewart and Tim Tebow are the shitty versions of Jim Jensen.
Big Ben = Popeye
lol Shaughnessy is actually black/mulatto of some sort
Hole shit, I didn’t know about the mouseovers.
I’m sorry Breesus, I have sinned.
Eh.
outstanding… the Benson ass one is funny cause it is true
Another quality LOLNFL. Jeez Mike Brown is one cheap mofo. You’d think he could afford pants that weren’t made out of Nylon.
*Looks at the Tebow lady* Shit, half our women really are that homely in Colorado…
Crosshare; you have to be careful as many Colorado cougars wear strap-ons. Please don’t ask me how I know.
Big Ben harf’s at you.
U mad?
Great stuff here… Love the last one.
Panthers fan is a huge Game of Thrones cosplayer.
Fitzpatrick: ‘Look in your heart, Matty! You don’t bump guys!’
My favorite mouseover pop-ups? “At least I hope not,” “Tebow does nothing all that well,” and “It’s a natural reaction.” Quality as usual.
I love the bully buster.
On second thought, let’s not go to Cam-a-lot.
It is a silly place.
Ben’s got that rapey look in his eye.
Cecil Newton was a pastor and Cam probably stole Blackberries!
(Yeah, it’s a stretch, but I couldn’t pass up a Monty Python reference.)
where’s the funny?
I think it’s time for another J.T. O’Sullivan post
About that “testify” pic.
It was funny. But what pisses me off is WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS RETARDED SHIT THAT PEOPLE PAY RIDICULOUS amounts of money for to put on their wrist? I saw athletes wearing these in the NBA, I see them all around campus…jesus fuck y’all. $30 for a fucking wristband that does fuck all. I hate America.
Tim Tebow is like the shitty version of Kordell Stewart.
The Fitzpatricks v. Shaughnessy pic had a good vibe.
“I AM TACKLED A TRUE AMERICAN.”
The Drew Brees one is going into many, many emails today.
The Mike Brown sewing machine one is painfully true, unfortunately.
[i55.tinypic.com]
U MAD? HARFHARFHARF
Why don’t we just send Andrew Luck that #1 Seahawks Jersey now?
Very nice but I miss Ryan Kerrigan.
Tim Tebow is like the shitty version of Bradlee Van Pelt.
Tavaris Jackson is like a shitty version of Kelly Stouffer.
Pete Caroll is like a sober version of Dennis Erickson.
This is fun. I could do this all day.
James Harrison is the text book version of psychotic.
Peter King is the Bizarro Universe James Joyce.
That’s got to be the tannest Shaughnessy in the history of man.
@CHCC: Kordell Stewart was the shitty version of Kordell Stewart
As a Browns fan, I’m not even mad at ya’.
In fact, I kinda like it.
My own humble lolnfl offering…
[images.cheezburger.com]
@CHCC: Tim Tebow is like the straight version of Kordell Stewart. Until we find out that Tebow’s gay too, in which case there’s no difference.
Bostjan: That shi kraz
Bostjan: That shi kraz
Is the Ben trying to do trollface? Because that’s extraordinarily close to trollface.
@Chad Henne Checkdown Clinic
“Tim Tebow is like the shitty version of Kordell Stewart.”
Funny and with extra transcendent truth.
Both Kordell Stewart and Tim Tebow are the shitty versions of Jim Jensen.
Big Ben = Popeye
lol Shaughnessy is actually black/mulatto of some sort
Hole shit, I didn’t know about the mouseovers.
I’m sorry Breesus, I have sinned.
Eh.
outstanding… the Benson ass one is funny cause it is true
Another quality LOLNFL. Jeez Mike Brown is one cheap mofo. You’d think he could afford pants that weren’t made out of Nylon.
*Looks at the Tebow lady* Shit, half our women really are that homely in Colorado…
Crosshare; you have to be careful as many Colorado cougars wear strap-ons. Please don’t ask me how I know.