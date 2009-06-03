LOLNFL: More Offseason Fun

Original images via Yahoo! and WaPo.
Sexy Friday (except Punte’s last “unpleasantness”) > LOLNFL > Fantasy Sex Mailbag > Peter King using vapor rub
“Peter King using vapor rub” > not to be nitpicky, but King would NEVER use vaporub. He still believes in leaches and bloodletting to cure what ails ya.
Nice to see the Jones girls practicing their blow job faces at such a young age.
Leinart, too.
He’d use it if a certain pseudo-retired quarterback were going to be applying it.
I think those girls are kind of young to fly on Jerry’s jet.
But not to ride in the limo with Michael Irvin and Erik Williams.
Lucas 2: The Redemption
Nice. I tried to do a slow clap but everyone in the office gave me dirty looks and told me to knock it the fuck off.
Ladanian Tomlinson the bird is obviously grabbing his slightly injured knee.
/Stolen from KingLaserFace
Leinart one = win
Joey Galloway definitely does look like he’s 73.
@ Cobra
PK uses vapor rub as a suppository. Claims it will clean you from the inside.
Cooch probably misses his old glasses.
Hooray! Substance!
Goddamn that is a horrible hoodie.
I loved Joey Galloway as the narrator of The Shawshank Redemption.
Just finished watching “The Reader”. Thought provoking. Inspiring. Horrifying. That Kate Winslet is quite an actor.
Laughing at the Ben and galloway looks straight up ancient.
The offseason blows.
Sexy Friday (except Punte’s last “unpleasantness”) > LOLNFL > Fantasy Sex Mailbag > Peter King using vapor rub
“Peter King using vapor rub” > not to be nitpicky, but King would NEVER use vaporub. He still believes in leaches and bloodletting to cure what ails ya.
Nice to see the Jones girls practicing their blow job faces at such a young age.
Nice to see the Jones girls practicing their blow job faces at such a young age.
Leinart, too.
He’d use it if a certain pseudo-retired quarterback were going to be applying it.
I think those girls are kind of young to fly on Jerry’s jet.
I think those girls are kind of young to fly on Jerry’s jet.
But not to ride in the limo with Michael Irvin and Erik Williams.
Lucas 2: The Redemption
Nice. I tried to do a slow clap but everyone in the office gave me dirty looks and told me to knock it the fuck off.
Ladanian Tomlinson the bird is obviously grabbing his slightly injured knee.
/Stolen from KingLaserFace
Leinart one = win
Joey Galloway definitely does look like he’s 73.
@ Cobra
PK uses vapor rub as a suppository. Claims it will clean you from the inside.
Cooch probably misses his old glasses.
Hooray! Substance!
Goddamn that is a horrible hoodie.
I loved Joey Galloway as the narrator of The Shawshank Redemption.
Just finished watching “The Reader”. Thought provoking. Inspiring. Horrifying. That Kate Winslet is quite an actor.
Laughing at the Ben and galloway looks straight up ancient.
The offseason blows.