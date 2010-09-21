LOLNFL: Week 2 2010

Strong work all around, Maj. Hit the shower’s.
How ’bout dem Cowboys?!!!
Where’s Cooper to complete the threesome?
Eli: “Yo quiero leche! Yo quiero leche de madre!”
@ Rex Ryan’s Underpants –
He’s wearing his Gatorade squeeze bottle condom in the next pic.
It’s probably a good thing I’m not a multi-billionaire. Instead of patting down fat girls and jackasses at the gates for water bottles or contraband sausages, I’d insist all my security guards check every sign for spelling errors. Any illiterates would immediately have their signage confiscated.
Over/Under on signs in the crowd under my new rules:
/Baltimore: 10
//Dallas: 8
///Indianapolis: 5
With all due respect, I think Jason Campbell was the most Buster Bluth-ian quarterback this week, since he got the hook.
/rim shot
Lou Vega’s?
The Eli-Peyton pic was gold. Excellent work.
Vince Vega’s?
Anything on how Braylon’s Arrest is Developing?
As the Lions fan can attest, it is impossible to watch a football game without receiver’s gloves. Can’t do it.
Gatoradekakke!!!!!!!!!
/OK, I’ve got nothin’
//At least I’m not a dipshit Chargers fan
@ least those dipshit Chargers fans can wash their faces clean of queerness. Unlike that Cowboys fan who has “COW” and “BOYS” tattooed across his fingers. Bwahahahaha!
Cooper is a chicken. Coke-a coke-a coke-a coh.
@jackin’4beats
Nope, but you’re still a dipshit.
Thank God! I have a list of Suzanne Vega related puns I’ve been saving since 1993!
My brother wasn’t optimistic it could be done. But I didn’t take not optimistic it could be done for an answer!
When it come’s to LOLNFL’s, this is one of the best one’s I’ve seen in year’s.
I can’t wait until I get to see next week’s tantrum by River’s
Do you usually go to espn’s nfl hangover for inspiration? Or just this week?
“The Giants seem to have hired this new quarterback named Hermano…”
