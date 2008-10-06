Look at this morose motherf-cker right here.

Apparently Terrell Owens is so narcissistic that he cannot enjoy being a crucial part of a much-closer-than-expected victory over the visiting Bengals. Owens was spotted late in the game conspicuously gesturing “two” as in the number of receptions he had for the entire game. But the bitch-and-moan didn’t stop there. Check out his bizarre post game comments….
After complaining last week when “only” a third of Dallas’ offense went through him in their loss to the Redskins, Owens engaged in a cryptic quasi-religious soliloquy before slinking sulkily off the stage. “God has chosen me to be the vessel of his glory. I’m so depressed. Where are those sleeping pills? God made me wear a yellow gingham shirt with fruity epaulets.”
I didn’t watch much of the ESPN News talking heads take on Owens comments, but I did hear Jeremy Green say that T.O. “said the right things.” Jeremy Green, I don’t know you and I can’t recall that I’ve ever even heard of you before now, but here’s a little gratis career advice in case the whole broadcasting thing doesn’t work out: STAY THE FUCK OUT OF PUBLIC RELATIONS!!!
Looks like T.O. is hiding the pills under his tongue again.
I would expect nothing less from the son of Denny Green. CROWN HIS ASS.
Yeah Jeremy, and keep your ugly fuckin’ goldbrickin’ ass out of my beach community.
What, exactly, does he think would be the wrong thing to say?
when the press coference was over and they started to zoom back in on the 2 douches….did anyone else think for a moment because jeremy green looks like peter king from afar? a blackish peter king?
That’s my God. (sniff) That’s my Deity!
So wait, i’m confused. Is this Donovan’s fault again, because he couldn’t stand sharing the spotlight? I think TO needs some Marmalade in his life.
I guess not calling Romo a fag and Wade Philips a fat fuck qualify as saying the right things.
If God has chosen TO, we are all fucked.
all that nose wiping is a red flag
@Joba – Well that means we can sacrifice him for our sins.
Only the ole Double J can do that.
As for TO, all I can say is: hahahahahahahaha.
And that’s from all the Eagles and Niners fans out there too.
Wait…was that Coach from the WWF?
Ah, shit. Guess he and Romo are off again…of course, he cries when they’re on, too, so maybe that’s not a good way to judge.
It’s all about God and Team with TO. Damn, he’s inspirational.
I choose to remember the 57 yard crossing route to a TD when TO just flat outran all the Cincy defenders to the end zone. His celebration was a bit muted/surprising, so I guess the post game soliloquy didn’t surprise me much.
Can someone shoot Chris Berman’s ass for trying to instigate some type of mental assessment of TO with Tom Jackon though? Look, you’re not a psychiatrist or a therapist and TJ is an ex-football player turned highlight sidekick. Stop trying to provide meaningful insights into the minds of players and PLAY THE GODDAMNED HIGHLIGHTS ALREADY!!!
/SHITBAWXES
The anticipation of his coming freak-out is delicious.
T.O. is a nice young man who played hard yesterday and helped his team win. What’s the big deal if he thanked God?
Tick, tick, tick……………………….
Gingham.
You really are the gay mafia.
@pistolabus YES PK is jeremy green’s pop! Gotta be.
I hear jg alot on sattelite radio and want to crush his dome frequently. How he keeps two jobs (Scouts Inc and ESPN) I dont know.
He has a fitness book out now, you know. He wants to tell us all how to “Find Fitness.” I’m guessing his next book won’t be “Finding Sanity.” His abs look good on the cover, though.
I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, it’s not * IF * this Cowboys team implodes – it’s * WHEN *.