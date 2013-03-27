More Like Reggie Bush Strip — KSK Kontent Klearinghouse

Oh hey, it’s an uneventful Wednesday in late March, so here’s an incredible video of a lamppost smashing through a bus windshield in China. Pretty remarkable that the driver survived. Would kind of like to know how this happened. If this happened in Russia, there’d be a dashcam on that bus. Anyway, I would have soiled myself 18 times if this happened to me. I’d have to drink more fluid just to have enough to keep soiling myself.
— Jason Campbell signed a two-year deal with the Browns. Not a bad move. Campbell is a halfway capable backup but no one is excited to have him, hence no extra pressure placed on Doopy Pantz.
— Te’o posted a somewhat better 40 time at his Pro Day, which will no doubt have Peter King trying to push Te’o back into the middle of the first round. Unsurprisingly, Te’o won’t attend the draft itself. I completely understand the decision but I still hate him for denying us the opportunity for mockery.
— Chiefs lineman Geoff Schwartz, one of nine Jewish players in the NFL, gave Hot Clicks 10 random facts about his football Jewiness. He doesn’t keep kosher, because pork chops and bacon are too integral for being a huge fat guy.
— Kordell Stewart is getting divorced from his wife amid further rumors about his sexuality. By assuming Kordell is gay, were yinzers 20 years ahead of the rest of the culture for the first time ever?
A steakhouse in the Detroit suburbs added a “Reggie Bush ribeye” to the menu, a picture of which Bush tweeted. If it’s anything like his NFL career, it’ll be really underwhelming for a while, to the point that you give up on it. But you’re still hungry, so you take another bite and it’s surprisingly good. Props if the restaurant can pull off that experience.
— New screenshots from the next Grand Theft Auto. Not football-related, but the game comes out right around the time the next season starts. Just more reason to drink and sleep my way to September.
— Ahmad Bradshaw to meet with the Steelers. Cue the “could be a great steal in the highly unlikely event that he stays healthy” hot sports takes.
— The Giants will have a new alternate uniform next season. Hot last week of March news!
New jammies for Elijah! I bet he hosts a sleepover soon.
Lights out remains 19:30, even if the sun is still up.
Ape, you always make me laugh, but the idea that Bradshaw can stay healthy the whole season?? I’m peeing my pants over here!
He will stay healthy enough to deny your promising running back a lot of fucking carries.
We WISH we had a David Wilson on our roster…
Not surprised Te’o won’t attend the draft.
The phone in that side room would be ringing off the hook for him.
Ouch!
Sure he will already be getting plenty of calls from the Los Angeles Raiders on draft day.
Kordell is getting divorced? Looks like that Tuiasasopo kid has some dialin’ to do.
ESPN had the Grudenator interviewing TO about being an LB and stuff…
Yeah, a guy who has very little chance at being in the goddamned NFL, they devote tons of screentime…that is more whore worthy than King of Kingland blowing up that guy all over the place.
Begs the question just what the hell is ESPN…
Teo’s not attending the draft?
/Deletes the canned comments he’d had about Teo sitting with/standing next to his girlfriend.
Te’o’s stock goes up for shaving nearly 1 tenth of 1 second from his 40 time? Scouts are really reaching to get this kid back into the first round. I really hope the Jets move up to grab him.
WAITS; MEL KIPER SAYS IT MOVES HIM UP 10-15 SPOTS!!
/breathlessly
He ran a 4.7, but can he actually tackle a legitimate running back? There’s more of Alabama and a lot less of Navy in the NFL.
He can sure tackle a semi-legit RB!
22 oz? Bah, the old 96er isn’t jealous.
Lookit the size of the maggots on that meat!
Yeah, the Giants will wear white pants instead of grey once a year. Stop the fuckin presses.
The first part of his career is the bottom of the cut, which is fatty, thin and overdone.
The second is the top of the cut near the bone, medium-rare and delicious. Not the AP Porterhouse, but still a pretty good steak.
It will be interesting to if there’s any meat left, or if there’s nothing but bone and gristle.
I met Mohamed Sanu today on NJ Transit train, shook his hand. He’s now my favorite player in the NFL.
The Reggie Bush is bone in…..
your mom.
So… did the bus finish the route?
Some steakhouse, I didn’t see 1 blowjob on that menu.
Still laughing.