This Week In F—k You: Gym Conversation People

It’s the offseason. Real football is still months and months away. You’re hurt. You’re angry. You’re hateful. We understand. At KSK, hating things is what we do best. That’s why we have the offseason series THIS WEEK IN F YOU, in which we unleash our considerable bile upon that which we dislike the most. Today: Gym conversation people.
I was chatting with Mr. Maj yesterday when he brought up this topic:
So I forgot my headphones the other day. Worst gym day ever. Even worse than listening to that music is listening to “gym conversations.” I prayed for death. The conversation itself was brutal. This one guy behind me struck up a conversation with a female. He spent about twenty minutes going over his entire workout history. How many marathons he’s run, his weight before and after training. I can’t imagine a worse place to overhear a conversation, except for the waiting room at a proctologist’s office. MAYBE.
KOGOD is right. Gym conversation people are the fucking worst people on Earth. Hey fuckheads, does this look like a fucking speed dating bar? I’m trying to move my fat ass along this goddamn treadmill, and you are not helping. SILENCE. I want fucking silence.
I swear to God, I have gone to the gym, put on my headphones, hopped on a machine, only to then have two galpals sandwich me on the machines to the immediate left and right of me, and then been forced to listen to them chat for forty goddamn minutes while I’m stuck between them. And they somehow manage to talk louder than the maximum volume setting on my headphones. HOLY FUCK. YOU FUCKING SHREWS. And it’s never an interesting conversation. They never give me precious football injury info, or a crucial stock tip. No, no. It’s always the fucking most inane shit you’ve ever heard. “Well, Jenny says they’re going to Ocean City this weekend. Do you like Ocean City? I went once! Not really my thing.” HOLY SHIT, DOES THIS CONVERSATION HAVE TO BE HAPPENING RIGHT NOW? THERE ARE 70 TVS YOU CAN WATCH HERE, CUNTSAUCE. DIE.
And I can’t get off! All the other machines are taken! Precious calorie burning might stop! I’m stuck. I sit there on my machine and I just fucking seethe. All I can think about is visualizing these two being hit by a fucking van. And I always think the conversation is going to end, but it never does. They just keep going on and on and on. Even when one of these people finishes their workout, they’ll just linger on the machine to keep on gabbing. I try and counter this by farting, burping, wiping snot onto my shirt, anything.
Even worse are the fuckhead guys who will walk up to some chick on the elliptical and just stand in front of the machine and stay there forever to flirt with them. It’s fucking horrible, because the poor girl can’t go anywhere. She’s stuck having to talk to this asshole, and all the fucker can talk about is whatever exercises he just did. No cares about your fucking uppers, YOU FUCKING COCKFACE. These are the same guys who will happily hold conversations in the gym stairwell, then glare at me when I try and walk by them. YOU’RE ON THE FUCKING STAIRWELL. THIS IS A THOROUGHFARE. FIND A FUCKING CORNER. But no, all their flirting must be done in a doorway, or in front of a water fountain. God, I hate them. FUCK YOU, TODD.
And then there are the personal trainers. These dipshits who litter the club and stand right by the machine next to you, teaching some retard how to use a treadmill. IT’S A FUCKING TREADMILL. WHO THE FUCK NEEDS A TUTORIAL TO USE IT? YOU FUCKING RUN ON IT. They’ll take 25 minutes teaching this person to use the stupid thing. I want them garroted. Or they’ll spot an old client on one of the machines be like, “Carla! How are you! How’s your progress?” Horrible, in every goddamn way.
Maj may be right that the gym may be the worst place on Earth to overhear a conversation. The only other place that comes to mind is in a movie theater during the movie, or if I’m trying to sleep on an airplane. That’s about it. Gym conversation people are agents of Satan. I’m gonna open my own goddamn gym. It’s gonna be called DON’T FUCKING TALK, and anyone who talks will have their tongue cut out. And I will be the only person allowed to join.
It will rule.
hey, big guy … you know you could burn more calories weight training than running on that hamster wheel? I’m gonna totally wail on my delts for a sec, then I’ll tell ya all about it.
Can never get enough CUNTSAUCE
That young lady makes me miss 80’s workout gear. Sure, it gave small children seizures and blinded the elderly. But, damn that is a nice ass.
@Drew: Offer to switch treadmills with one of them?
Other horrible conversation spots? Early morning elevators. Post office lines. LIBRARIES. I want to fucking gaff people who have conversations above a whisper in the library.
1.) I will completely skip the gym if I do not have my headphones or iPod. And it’s precisely for this reason. I’d rather be fat than to listen to these fuckwits.
2.) BDD said: “These are the same guys who will happily hold conversations in the gym stairwell, then glare at me when I try and walk by them.” — You can write an entire “this week in fuck you” on this topic, and it can be not specific to gyms. People that hold conversations in ANY public thoroughfare (i.e.– in a bar, at the office, whatever) in a building and look at you with the stink eye when you try to go past them all deserve to get the fucking clap.
3.) People become personal trainers because they don’t have the personality to work a legitimate service industry job. There. I said it.
Drew, you should know by now that the gym is not a place to discuss legalities.
I workout with a good buddy. The gym is often the only place we can converse without the wives evesdropping or rugrats tugging on our legs. Are we allowed to talk?
Not to be a dick about this but… shitcanning the membership to the local globo-gym might be a good start. Those places are MUCH more about socializing then actually working out. IMHO if you maintain the capacity to talk while you are working out, you are probably doing it wrong and wasting your time. Elevated heart rate, heavy breathing, and the occasional grunt/shout would all be indications that you are actually pushing yourself. Getting on an eliptical and chit-chatting with your BFF for 20 minutes… eh, not so much. If the gym is full of these people, find a new gym or other (better) workout options that don’t require a gym.
The pic with this entry is the best and worst part of gyms.
@Everyonesucksbutme
My vote is yes, but only if it’s about “which chick in the gym would you fuck?”
Mmmm cuntsauce…
Tip Drew, next time you get sandwiched between two inane people like that, offer to switch machines with one of them
“No, no. It’s always the fucking most inane shit you’ve ever heard.”
Put on music in your headphones with the most obnoxious lyrics you can find, and start singing. Blowjob Betty comes to mind immediately. Here’s how the conversation goes now:
Stupid Twat: “Well, Jenny says they’re going to Ocean City…. ”
You, interrupting: “She’s the kind of girl you think about in bed, Blowjob Betty givin’ real good head. Bust a left nut, right nut in her jaw, Sperm on her cheeks is all ya saw..”
See how that works? They will leave, guaranteed.
I was talking about if you can still hear them over your head phones. If you forgot them, skip the gym.
My brother used to be a personal trainer. He said the average new client was almost incapable of not nearly severing fingers or toes or otherwise damaging themselves or the equipment and that his nightmares were filled with people who looked and acted like the future humans in WallE. Now he’s a wine rep and much, much, much drunker. I mean happier. I think we see the lessons here: most people are idiots; drink.
What, no “Anyone named Todd has to be an asshole” tag?
If you can comfortably hold a conversation when you are doing your cardio, you’re doing it wrong. Also, if I find myself in the sandwich situation, I usually start out staring daggers at the offenders, and if that doesn’t work, I start shaking my sweat alternately in their directions (kind of like a dog), and I am not a light sweater. It might not shut them up, but it does stop them from ever doing the same thing to me again.
The fucking worst is when you want to use a particular machine, but someone is already on it. So you go up to them and ask “how may sets you got left, can i get on when your done?” and the guy replies “no problem, only 2 left”. Sweet. So I think it is not worth my time to go start a different exercise since the guy only has 2 sets left. Little do I know that 2 sets is coupled by 40 minutes break sessions so the guy can sit there and talk to his fucking dickweed friend about every goddamn thing you can think of. Meanwhile, I’m standing 10 feet aware glaring, but this asshole cant finish up, get off the machine and talk to his friend like a civilized person. HEY FUCKER, GET OFF MY GODDAMN MACHINE.
I used to know a trainer who dreamed of opening his own gym called “Shut Up and Work.”
My personal pet peeve is motherfuckers who don’t put the dumbells back. I don’t even men putting them in order by weight, just back on the damned rack. Hey, asshole, I’m trying to workout here. I don’t want to have to chase the goddamn 30lb dumbells all over the fucking gym just because your mother never taught you to put your toys back.
You never have to listen to a bacon double-cheeseburger talk.
The people who stop to chat in thoroughfares are the absolute worst. One that always pisses me off is when they are in front of a staircase. MOVE THE FUCK OUT OF THE WAY! A corollary to this is when slow moving people somehow block a large sidewalk. If you cannot walk in a straight line while chatting with your pal, go home and kill yourself.
HOLY FUCK. YOU FUCKING SHREWS.
I’ll be using this line at the bar tomorrow night.
@Slothrop – Holy crap, is your brother in some sort of World’s Most Superficial Douche contest? I mean personal trainer then graduating on to wine rep? You’re right about the drinking though.
Seppuku is likely the only way out.
Unsolicited: “Hey man, you are doing that wrong. You should keep your elbows closer to your sides.”
@ Garrett –
Even better is when people decide to be artistic and hide the 5-10 lb plates behind a wall of 45s. I mean, I’m really impressed that you got every variety of plate in one row, but that makes my life miserable.
Also, fuck you guy at the gym wearing work boots.
Another terrible place to overhear convo is on the metro during rush hours. No one is fucking talking because A. They’re on the way to work which sucks or B. They’re on their way home from work and beaten down. Any asshole that starts talking can be overheard by everyone.
I hate it when I’m in the middle of a good workout and I have to wait to get on a bench or anything because some douche hat is chatting up the local gym skank. The only conversation allowed at a gym should be, “hey you using that?” I’m there to work out not to socialize, if I wanted to fucking socialize I would be plastered at a fucking meat market dive bar
Work conversation people also suck. Get to work a-holes or keep quiet and waste time on the internet like I do. Seriously, thank God for headphones.
Nice job Maddox. Gym Conversation shit + Drew = shit ruined.
@Diggler: Nah, he’s a good guy. He bartended and waited tables for a few years after quitting the gym and that grew into the wine gig. He deals with bar, restaurant, and liquor store managers and holds tastings–he’s knowledgeable, but not a wine fag. And all this makes him more successful than his idiot brother who got 3 degrees in English and has a part-time job teaching troglodytes how to form a sentence.
Taking up space in thoroughfares? How about the severely obese moron fucktard asshats that use the metro everyday yet are unaware that people – fat asses – stand on the RIGHT side of the escalators. The LEFT SIDE IS FOR WALKING MOTHER FUCKERS.
Question: Is this practice (standing on right, walking on left) isolated to escalators in the DC metro or is this a country (world) -wide practice? Genuinely curious.
Fuck people. They’re the worst.
/DC’ed
You usually have a choice between two evils – numbnuts who throw their weights up and down, swinging their entire bodies into pretzels in order to get that 150 lb. bench press up, screaming the entire time, hoping to God that someone, anyone, will look in their direction. Or you have the aforementioned above – I’m on my eighth gym in about 23 years, and finally found one that has the lowest douchebag- to – normal ratio. However, I still run into some of the usual douches, both male and female – just the luck of the draw.
Is this the part where I can bitch about people standing next to each other having a conversation on a moving sidewalk? The right side is for standing, the left side is for folks that are walking. I make sure to hit them both with my carry-on as I excuse myself past them with a condescending glare.
Luckily our gym is spacious enough and I tend to work out near the power rack, where the vast majority of people in the vicinity a] know what they’re doing and b] shut the fuck up, but my own personal hell when working out without my Ipod is having to listen to fucking Lady Gaga or Soulja Boy for a fucking hour.
Tangential gym hate for the bros: It may be cool to load up a bar with a trillion pounds, but its not nearly as impressive when you only manage to do a 3 inch squat with it, or have your bro lift half of it for you as he “spots”.
One of these days I’m going to have to go inside a gym to see what all the fuss is about. Sounds fun!
Dude, join a 24 hour gym and go late at night. Nobody is there. You can fart with impunity and there’s nobody talking to you or anyone for that matter. Best decision i’ve ever made.
Everyone would be so much better off just getting themselves a Shake Weight.
For those that haven’t seen the commercial, enjoy the majesty:
[www.youtube.com]
I go to a small, low-key gym in my neighborhood. All decent folk. Except for the old men who wear the SAME GODDAMN clothes every workout. Holy shit, that stench could kill a rhino. If I ever smell that bad, just kill me.
I’m about to head to the gym for lunch and my iPod battery is almost dead. I am FUCKED.
Can’t wait to hear two guys talk about the benefits of the TSP as opposed to a Roth IRA…
I had a stranger come up to me at the gym to tell me that I look like one of his friends. WHAT THE FUCK AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THAT!!!
EP, he was totally hitting on you. Did you get his phone number?
if you keep your workout to the power rack, rowing machine and kettlebells, you will be buffered from the idiot masses
I just want to thank each and every one of you. I have never been happier with my investment in home gym equipment. I always thought I was missing something by not going to a “real” gym. From what i can tell the only downside is no “local gym skank”. That would be nice, but listening to idle chit-chat over my tunes I’d want to super glue someone’s lips shut. Thanks guys, I might even hit the weights today.
@How Much Cheese is Too Much Cheese Says
Here in the NY/NJ area that’s the usual case for escalators- stand on the right, walk on the left. You still run into fuckers who block the entire thing. Sometimes a combo of the above annoyances, ie the two people who stand on the escalator on both sides so they can have a conversation on the 15 second ride up/down…
Good news! My membership with fucking Bally’s, the only reasonably priced goddamn gym in Philadelphia with child care, has expired. CrossFit FTW!
The talkers suck, but for me, it’s the fucktards that decide they have to have 3 or 4 stations that they’re using in a circuit. So they’ll leave a water bottle at one, a towel at the other, etc and you can’t fucking use them until this guy is finished with his entire workout because god forbid he not keep his heart rate up for 30 seconds while you get a set. If you try to use one, swoll your roll comes up and starts berating you that they’re using it.
Fuck those guys
I’d empathize with you, but my ridiculous metabolism makes the gym unnecessary for now.
I’ll see you there when I’m 35 and my cholesterol is through the roof.
And what the fuck is up with personal trainers and hoodless sweatshirts? You’d think for a group who by and large try to look like the coolest motherfucker in the room they’d look less like the Brister-era yinzer dipshits I see everywhere else.
I dont mind having someone work in with me on a bench when the gym is packed to the rafters, but i had this f*cking toolbag decide he would use this opportunity to tell me about how he is getting great gains on his pecs and lats the WHOLE time. During my set as well! I now know what his carb vrs protien ratio is for each of his 6 meals throughout the day…I dont give a f*ck!