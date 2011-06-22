Tim Tebow For Tim Tebow Statues

When you think of me, Tim Tebow, I want you to think of one thing: hustle and determination. I want you to think of my love for the game of football and my prediliction for Filipino foreskin. I want you to think of leadership. And now, all of those qualities and more can be delivered right to your door with the new Tim Tebow statue, featuring me. Tim Tebow.
That’s me with the ball.
For the low low price of twelve thousand dollars, you can order a life-sized statue of me! Tim Tebow, playing the game in the way that countless obese caucasian jouralists would swear it was meant to be played. Look at how I’m pointing my finger at nothing in particular. That’s showing leadership. If my teammates had statues, those statues would see how much my statue cared about them.
Wait a second. This says the statue is only fifteen inches tall. Sorry about that.
But that is not all. If you act now, you will receive a copy of my memoir, Through My Eyes. It is the greatest memoir allegedly written by a 23-year-old that you will ever read. You will enjoy the countless tales of leadership and hustle and determination and caring and foreskin. That book is yours with a purchase of the statue, since we can only sell so many of these at church.
I want to apologize again for incorrectly describing the size of the statue. I take my preparation very seriously and I will do better the next time someone decides to mass-market any sculpture of my likeness. I think you will have a much easier time with a smaller statue than a life-sized statue anyway, especially since I don’t think shipping is included.
I want to apologize for not being aware of the shipping costs associated with this product. I will look into that and get back to you right away.
Thank you and Godbless.
That looks like a graven image. I guess Tebow reads the Bible the Florida way- not at all but tells everybody he does.
That statuette is crying out for a Photoshop with “The Creation of Adam.”
Made from 100% concrete cyanide.
It’s as if the statue is saying, “pull my finger.”
Rubber bracelets show you care.
Little known fact: In the sculpture Timmy Terrific is saying “Man, you gotta feel this shirt.”
Imma buy that then sit back and pop the champagne. Lofty Champagne.
You will never see a group of sidewalk alumni push themselves to buy more crap like this than Gator Nation.
If Tebow is this generation’s Jake Roberts, than Darrent Williams must be this generation’s Ravishing Rick Rude. Because he’s dead.
Jesus’ omniscience made him the perfect option quarterback.
Is the statue chocolate? Because if it is I’m gonna take it to DQ. Salvation Blizzards for everyone!
Is that Weurffel trying to tackle him?
This isn’t the first statue of Tebow playing football. Remember this one?
It is the greatest memoir allegedly written by a 23-year-old that you will ever read.
As opposed to this book, which is the greatest memoir allegedly written by a 20-year-old that you will ever read.
That’s the best 15 inches of Tebow stuffed into bronze since Erin Andrews left campus.
Well done, Mr. Gerard.
This statuette was almost aborted by the artist, but somehow made it to the shelves anyway (where it continues to collect dust)
I’m confused… the linked site doesn’t reference Tebow at all. How do I know its him and not some cheap knockoff?
That statue will have more sex than Tebow.
Hey, Tebow! Go back to selling mattresses you fuck.
To demonstrate Tebow’s omniscience, the statute will bear his future CFL jersey.
Bow down before your better, you pagan scum.
There will never be a more Jeebusy pass-option QB turned second-string H-back EVAH.
Eric Crouch was a Satan worshipper, fergawdsakes.
Got to thinking about this a little more scientifically.
His Jeebosity is like infinity.
It can be asymptotically approached, even practically equaled but never totally equaled.
It’s the snowflake baby thing, you know.
Also got to thinking about what he’ll amount to:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Revolutionary concept, zero. Jeebow? Not so much.
is it made of chocolate?
Down the wikihole we go with a couple more cool links:
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
/shows self out
If this really was Tebow speaking, there’d be less periods and more run-on sentences. In fact, the entire thing would probably be one long run-on sentences.
Otto Man +1.
I’m conflicted being a Donkeys fan; FUCK YOU JOSH!!
@Otto
Jesus tries to go with the HB Toss but the kid in the red totally reads the play and manages to break through the o-line. Unfortunately for him, the weedy kid in the yellow is already off and running. 10 yard gain, at least, assuming they didn’t blitz the safety.
Didn’t realize Dan Shanoff wrote for this site now.