What Does Nolan Nawrocki Have To Say About The Rest Of The Draft?

You might have heard yesterday about Pro Football Weekly writer Nolan Nawrocki writing this scathing and oddly personal account of Cam Newton’s flaws as an NFL prospect…
Very disingenuous – has a fake smile, comes off as very scripted and has a selfish, me-first makeup. Always knows where the cameras are and plays to them. Has an enormous ego with a sense of entitlement that continually invites trouble and makes him believe he is above the law – does not command respect from teammates and always will struggle to win a locker room. Only a one-year producer. Lacks accountability, focus and trustworthiness – is not punctual, seeks shortcuts and sets a bad example. Immature and has had issues with authority. Not dependable.
A couple of things here. One: I bet he’s totally right about Cam. Two: I love that there’s a rogue scout out there who’s not afraid to lay down the law and say really terrible and possibly untrue things about everyone in the draft. I looked back through some of Nawrocki’s archive, and he’s similarly unflinching in his assessment of pretty much every other prospect. Have a look.
AJ Green – WR, Georgia
Strengths: Excellent route runner with strong burst off the line. Knows how to use body to create separation. Played in pro-style system and could help contribute immediately.
Weaknesses: Can be prone to drops. Questionable lower body strength. Often lackadaisical when it comes to weakside blocking. Has an alarming smile, as if he just got back from sodomizing your toddler and knows you don’t know it yet. Has a sexual fetish for women with hairy arms. Smells like a tire swing. Bitched when there wasn’t a volleyball station at the Combine. Once told friends his father was a king and that his family lived in a castle. Told this lie at age 8, which suggests a long history of not being truthful. Has Rebecca Black listed in the ARTISTS section of his iPod, which suggests he either likes Rebecca Black, or is so submissive to his girlfriend that he ceded control of the iPod’s library to her. The fact that he didn’t delete it off his iPod prior to our routine scouting seizure suggests frequent mental lapses.
Ryan Mallett – QB, Arkansas
Strengths: Great size. Tremendous arm strength. Throws an NFL-ready deep ball. Stands tall in the pocket.
Weaknesses: Prone to turnovers. Footwork is spotty at best. Seems to play best only in smallest moments. Drinks heavily. Smokes weed. Brushes teeth with crack. Has a gray penis, which is always a troubling sign. Standoffish. Rude. Arrogant. Still ices other bros. Once bragged that he fucked a 14-year-old in the back of a Pizza Hut while her birthday party was going on in the event room. Transfer student. Probably a freak. Bet he listens to The Cure a lot. Eats spaghetti with his hands. Stole my girlfriend. No lie. One day she tells me she wants to break up with me, then I see her two days later hanging out with this fuckface at Sonic. And it was clear that this had been going on for a while. WHY WOULD YOU DO ME LIKE THAT, APRIL? I know I wasn’t the perfect boyfriend, but to leave me for that guy? YOU VICIOUS CUNT.
Von Miller – LB, Texas A&M
Strengths: Excellent 40 speed at the combine. Born leader. Benched 225 over 87 times in strength test.
Weaknesses: Overpursues and can get caught flat-footed on trap plays. Joined the NFLPA lawsuit against the NFL, which suggests he has a problem with authority. Probably will lead a mutiny against your coach, then steal your coach’s wife and claim her as his own. Communist. Marxist. Leninist. Hitlerist. Watched The Motorcycle Diaries and adored it. Big fan of Tommy Craggs. Probably reads way too much. May have “ideas” for how to scheme things, like a little know-it-all bitch. Will require “re-education,” if you catch my drift. Severe re-education, including the Schlereth Urine Torture.
Nick Fairley – DT, Auburn
Strengths: Dominant when motivated. Rare 3-technique that can clog up the run and rush the passer.
Weaknesses: Lazy. Lazy. LAZZZZYYYYYY. Took 47 hours to exit his mother’s womb during childbirth. Once refused to get off the Bubba Tub at Wet N’ Wild even though the park was closing at dusk. Has never once put his plate in the sink after eating. Just leaves the plate there, expecting the goddamn magic fairies to clean it up. Says he’s on your way to your party when he’s still at home and hasn’t even showered yet. Was once hospitalized with exhaustion after reading a TV Guide. Shoots at canned goods to open them. Will refuse to give you driving directions even if he knows precisely where you’re going.
Blaine Gabbert – QB, Missouri
Strengths: Levelheaded. Pro-ready. Excellent pocket maneuverability.
Weaknesses: Homosexual. Obvious from first name. Slurps down cum like it’s fresh milk. Slow to get to third and fourth reads because too busy thinking of hot, gorgeous men with thick, steely thighs and beautiful hard cocks. Probably steals quick glances at cock in the locker room. Can’t be trusted alone in a room with a receiver after meetings.
Da’Quan Bowers – DE, Clemson
Strengths: Strong enough to hold contain on outside runs, but quick enough to get to the passer. Probably best end on the entire board. Could develop into a Strahan-type stalwart.
Weaknesses: Violent. God, he’s just so terribly violent to people he loves. You should see him make his girlfriend fly across the room. She’s just a little, delicate thing. Yet he beats on her as if she’s made of oak. The drinking. The mood swings. Catch him on the wrong day and you feel as if you’ve walked into a cyclone. Once chained a dog to his bed and whipped it with a copper wire. Then again, you gotta love a player with a nasty streak.
Where do i go to clean the Coke Zero off my monitor, sir?
I really hope Chan and Buddy up in Buffalo are reading Nolan Nawrocki’s assessment of Cam Newton.
I need to know if Cam is going to lead the league in smiles or not? Do disingenuous smiles count? My God, Peter is going to have to re-evaluate his entire Smile Championship Series. No wonder he hates Cam.
If Bowers does develop into a “Strahan-type stalwart,” does that mean that he and Blaine will practice their own version of two-a-days?
/Giants fan
//doesn’t care
Seems like a good crop coming out this year.
“Prince Amakamura
Weaknesses: Once gave $50K to a church charity and let some jheri curled douchebag take the credit”
They’ll need the strong, father like guidance of the NFL Security team to straighten (more like de-gaying for Blaine) these violent men out.
God this was needed today
I SO want this guy to be part of the draft broadcast!
This was awesome.
I hope to see more posts with the “Nolan Nawrocki: Rogue Scout” tag.
Or, failing that, more posts with the “Fred Garvin: Male Prostitue” tag.
Nolan Nawrocki has replaced Tawwmy from Quinzee has my favorite KSK character. More please!
Prince Amukamura:
Negatives: Scammer. Sends e-mails telling you that the Royal Bank of Nigeria wants to give you $500,000, but only wants your bank information for child pornography websites.
Two requests:
1. PLEASE make this a regular feature, even if only during the weeks leading up the the draft. This was HILARIOUS.
2. I’d like to see Nawrocki’s assessments from previous drafts. Because this was fucking funny. Thank you.
Of course Blaine is a homosexual. He’s been in so many poopers that he was named the “stool capital of the world” in that movie I saw.
Would recommend to others.
I guess I’m watching the wrong gay porn, Otto, as I thought Blaine an appliance.
I lold nice and hard. Like Blaines lovers.
Ras-I-Dowling. Weaknesses: likely a Muslim terrorist. Bombs childrens hospitals. Has to pray five times a day possibly mid game. Will waste a lot of timeouts. Takes time to locate east direction, showing lack of orientation. Turban can’t fit in regulation helmet. Expect concussions
“Has an alarming smile, as if he just got back from sodomizing your toddler and knows you don’t know it yet.”
LMFAO
My shitty ass day just got way fucking better
I’m not well versed in gay porn, Slothrop, but I’m pretty sure this doesn’t qualify.
Although, now that I think about it, the film does contain a moving speech about the need for penis reduction surgery.
I am shocked to hear that after a lifetime of being stroked by parents, coaches, school administrators and other students, college football players often end up with enormous egos and a sense of entitlement. Mystifying.
Pro Football Weekly turned into hardcore porn mag so gradually I didn’t even notice.
Red, White, and Blaine: You people are BASTARD people!
This just in: San Francisco now doing everything humanly possible to trade up and get Blaine Gabbert.
Mike Pouncey- C, Florida
STRENGTHS: Great lateral movement. Good push; quick feet. Natural leader. Shows great wingman potential (Likes fat chicks). Can play Center or Guard. Has met Tim Tebow.
WEEKNESSES: Struggles with dominant D-lineman. Problems with establishing leverage. Mixes mayo and ketchup on the same sandwich and told Urban Meyer “probably just a panic attack, Coach,” which raises flags about his recognition. In 4th grade, got caught drawing boobs in pictures of the books in the library and told school officials he was his brother. Insubordinate. Tore tags off all of his mattresses. Always made mom count to 3. Never had a girlfriend longer than 2 months so his commitment is questionable at best. Never puts change in the leukemia bucket, so can be selfish.
Great videos. Too bad that’s what we have to live on for the foreseeable future. Yes, I am so depressed.
Add me to the list of those who’d like to see this as a regular feature. Well done, sir.
Is it me, or does Blaine Gabbert look like an extra from Amadeus hanging out qith Luther from Coach?
All this makes Blaine Gabbert want to go home and just bite his pillow!
Damn, I was gonna go for a ‘lipstick and smeared mascara’ joke on Blaine but Gino topped me before I even started. Bravo.
If I wasn’t Jewish, and actually believed in Hell, I’d say we’re all going there for laughing at toddler rape. But that shit is fucking funny. As Blaine Gabbert might say, “More! Harder!”
Not much to say here, except that this was fucking fantastic.
KSK at its best. I salute you.
First time commenting, after discovering the weekly Peter King translator (thanks for that, BTW)… This was perfection, but….how did the scouts miss a couple of negatives about Gabbert? Seven-head makes Peyton Manning look like Tom Brady’s stunt-double. Looks eerily like Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs, midway through the “I’d fuck me” transformation scene.
Good Stuff, start evaluating the current NFL talent. Top of my list…any of the self proclaimed first family of football, Haynesworth, Shanahan, Rex Ryan and Demaurice Smith.
“Standoffish. Rude. Arrogant. Still ices other bros. ”
There’s no defending that last one. Disgraceful.
Peyton Manning, QB Colts
STRENGTHS: Quick to deflect blame on team loss’s. Has more commercials than Billy Mays. Great regular season stats
WEAKNESSES:Takes the sport page out of the breakroom to the bathroom showing a lack of concern for others. Has you order pizza and when the Pizza delivey guy shows up (usually a UT grad) claims to only have a credit card stiffing you with the tip. Walks past the girlscout selling cookies at Walmart saying “I will buy some on the way out” and goes out the other exit. Put’s on a pussy face when either losing due to his mistakes or team-mates telling him to get the fuck out of their face when attempting to be a leader. Destined to be the next Brett Favre in playoff performance. Does not have any evidence of actually liking women, unless you call hazing by farting in their face while restrained an act of affection.
Great pick for the Fat Humps, will be a god there. Everyone will buy his shit!
I wanted to ding Peyton for the trauma his mother endured getting that forehead through her vaginal opening but thought it was inappropiate.
@upstate – too many of dem big fancy words for B&C
Jerry Jones – Owner, Dallas Cowboys
Strengths – Money. Desire to win. Wildcatting sense second to none.
Weaknesses – Possibly insane. Infidelity. Mistakenly believes acumen in one area translates to another. Similarly believes that simply because he played football he can evaluate talent. Wants to be GM.Fails miserably. Can’t figure out a seating plan. Nepotism. Spends too much time in strip clubs to be effective NFL executive.
If Blaine Gabbert is gay, he has the worst hair of any homosexual I’ve ever met.
/Z-snap
Cam definitely fucked Nawrocki’s mom. I bet he smiled real wide after he was done too. He’ll still probably be a bust, but nothing will ever get the image of his mom getting waxed out of Nawrocki’s head.
Blaine = gayer than a handbag full of rainbows.
Welp. No more need for “better know a draft pick.”
Perfection defined.
The rest of the article is funnyand all, but the child abuse stuff is just plain nasty and unnecessary
PFW used to have the best draft insight back when Joel Bauschbaum was around. Now you get this idiot, who had Chad Henne and Brian Brohm ahead of Joe Flacco. I
I just feel much less alone after learning about AJ Green’s hairy-armed woman fetish.
This must be how it is when doves cry.
