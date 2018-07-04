A Slightly Unhinged Power Ranking Of 4th Of July Cookout Foods

Ah, the Fourth of July! A time that should be spent with friends and family in the backyard, grilling meats and playing in the pool. Or on the beach, watching fireworks explode across the night sky. Or in the ER, after an illegal Roman Candle that you bought in Indiana takes the tip of your thumb off.
It was just your dominant hand though. You’ll be fine.
Fourth of July is about knocking back cold ones and eating ice cream at parades. It’s a day you dress up in red, white, and blue and try to steal the Declaration of Independence, Nic Cage style. Most of all, it’s a day to celebrate our great nation’s freedom. Like isn’t it great that we have free speech? Like that any total f*cking idiot can tweet whatever sexist, reckless, or insanely insecure thing he wants and not lose his job? We’re pretty lucky that way, as a nation.
Not-so-subtle jokes aside, this nation is a wonderful place and on July 4th I celebrate all of the things that make it great (while keeping up the fight against the portion of the population who wants to Handmaid’s Tale us). We are, at the end of the day, a nation that values inclusivity, diversity, freedom of religion, the freedom of the press, and the power of people to enact real change in the world. So let’s rally around those qualities while eating BBQ.
At this time in American history, when nuanced conversation is vital, it’s worth noting that there are superb grilling choices and THERE ARE UNARGUABLY WRONG ONES. Luckily, you have us to tell you which is which, in this July 4th, Cookout Foods Power Ranking!
BBQ? You keep using that word, I don’t think it means what you think it means. All of these are grilled items and your list doesn’t included pulled pork or ribs so it is void to me.
Plenty of lefty drivel this time out. Allison, not sure if you’re having a girl or a boy but it’s definitely a communist.
The rankings were incomprehensible and displayed zero knowledge of BBQs nor food and I loved it. I always enjoy these pieces. Thanks for writing them.
The lack of actual barbecue is disturbing enough, but mentioning potato chips and then NOT ACTUALLY RANKING THEM? My God. What’s even happening right now.
This ranking makes me suspect you hang out exclusively with hipsters that reside primarily up their own assholes.
That fish was nasty. It shouldn’t be ranked at all. And what the hell is wrong with potato salad?!? My god!!! It’s the only reason that I put up with the fourth of july parties!.
These articles just get better and better, BTW. I love them.
I’d add a few:
That weird jello salad your friend always makes that has cream cheese and that fake ass whipped topping and you really don’t want to encourage her to bring it, but she thinks it’s like HER thing so you don’t say anything.
Chicken breasts that just sit and burn themselves onto the grill and just get nasty and gross and you end up chewing around burnt chicken and spitting it out, but then you get to the raw-in-the-middle part because the chicken breast is from like the swedish bikini team of chickens and is massive and there is no way in hell that this could have cooked on a grill properly, but you smile and sort of choke it down with a big chug of beer that’s slightly warm and may have a fly in it and now you have fly beer and raw chicken in your stomach churning and churning and…oh! who brought the watermelon?!
You have a standing invitation.
Could have used a pinch more irreverence.
Right? These are such a highlight to read & edit!
you must have the worst bbq’s ever. Your 1 and 2 are my 11 and 12
Step your game up
[www.smokingmeatforums.com]
Hot dogs are love. Hot dogs come straight from the heart.
Truth
Next time I feel unqualified to write food content, I am going to remember that you like and advocate grocery store cupcakes and feel a soothing wave of calm wash over me.
Hahahah! Allison is down for the wildest takes!
Cupcakes? Coupcakes?!? They’re just sweet, iced chunks of what basically amounts to bread! Shove those cupcakes sideways up your ass. Use the leftover corncobs from #5 to do it. Fuck cupcakes.
Hot Dogs are three (at best – beer is likely more important). Burgers are two. Steak — and nothing but steak — should be at the top of the list. Good steaks, not those shitty cube steaks or round steaks or some low-end cut like that – I’m stalking steaks that, despite their foreign-sounding names on the most Amurrican of holidays, come in at the top of the pecking order — delmonicos or filet mignons. Steaks lovingly carved from the tenderest portions of the dead bodies of ugly, stupid animals that somehow have the quasi-magical ability to eat plants and convert them into tasty, tasty tastiness. Steaks slathered with garlic and pepper and butter, seared a glorious deep brown on the outside and left carnviorously bloody and red on the inside…THAT’S your #1 entrant.
Cupcakes. Fuck that.
False, any smoked cut of pork (save pork chops, the Sam Worthington of pig cuts) and smoked brisket top steak always. The best steaks require a very high quality cut of beef. Give my your shittiest cut of boston butt or brisket and I’ll make it taste miles better than an average hand grilling a prime cut of steak.
Fuck, *me
I agree with Ghettomilkshake, and would respectfully add ribs to the list. Or just straight up BBQ without the bones. Steaks are wonderful for almost any occasion, but they aren’t really a Fourth of July food, more of a Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day type thing. Though if you’re grilling them today, godspeed.
I literally never login to comment on the articles on here but, good god is this a depressing list. Not one real true BBQ item on the list. No mention of homemade ice cream, apple pie, margaritas, iced tea, strawberry shortcake, or BBQ baked beans. Who the fuck eats Cesar Salad or grilled trout on July 4th? GTFOOH with this nonsense. Better yet, GTFO to a REAL bbq and not some hipster version of grilling on the tenement building roof while you listen to the Chain Smokers.
Hotdogs and Hamburgers are good, but midcard at best. If this was the playoffs, they’d be the fourth and fifth seed and play each other in the first round before getting smoked/swept by brisket or Carolina style bbq in the next round. beans would come in at a surprising third seed, but get upset by sixth seeded beer which will eventually take home the championship.
This list is what happens when you elect a leader who turns your country into a Russian client state. Enjoyed striploin grilled over black walnut coals, as well as porchetta smoked over said coals after their heat had died down, on the 1st.
Don’t forget the grey pupon, knave.
*thick Slavic accent* “Amerika has, how you say, Russian penis in mouth now, yes?”
Don’t forget the well done steak with ketchup that our glorious leader is so fond of haha.
1) Ribs (dry rub or sauce, pork or beef), 2) Burgers, 3) Hotdogs.
No drinks in my list because they’re not food, they’re drinks.
If we’re going to keep this list simple because everyone’s too drunk to actually BBQ food, then you need some brats at this party.
I heartily approve of the Handsome Dummy Ranking System, thank you.