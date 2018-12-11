This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals Include 50% Off Flights

Getty Image

With only weeks left in 2018 and travel sales are heating up. Winter travel is always going to be cheap. Sunny locales want to lure you away. Snowy slopes need people on them to turn a profit. It’s time to book some travel for everything from a last minute getaway to that dream spring break vacation.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

50% OFF FLIGHTS & 90% OFF HOTELS WITH EXPEDIA

Starting Thursday, December 13th, at nine AM Pacific Time, Expedia will be running a coupon campaign. You’ll need to download the Expedia app to take advantage of this one. They’ll be issuing coupons on a first-come-first-served basis that’ll give you up to 90 percent off hotel rooms and up to 50 percent off flights.

They’ll also be handing out $100 and $200 discounts on flights. This isn’t a drill, folks. Download that app and save some serious cash.