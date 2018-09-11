Jet To Rome For $149 To Live La Dolce Vita (Plus More Cheap Flights)

20th Century Fox

Summer 2018 is quickly fading to nothing more than a memory. That means it’s shoulder season in the travel industry which translates to great savings across the board for you. Cheap flights, discounted hotels, and slashed prices for tours dominate right now. If you’ve been thinking hard about making a new life for yourself in Europe (like sly murderer Tom Ripley, for instance), now is the time to do so without breaking the bank.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

$69 FLIGHTS TO ICELAND ON WOWAIR

Wowair leads the pack this week with their rock-bottom prices for one-way flights to Iceland from cities across America. Even if you’ve already crossed Iceland off your bucket list, go back — it’s only 69 bucks. Wowair is also offering most of their destinations across Europe for only $99 each way, which, again, is a steal for flights as early as next week.

Wowair.com

$99 FLIGHTS TO IRELAND WITH NORWEGIAN

Norwegian is running a sale until this Friday on flights all over Europe. Ireland is only $99 away. Flights to Rome and Paris are $149 and $129 each way, respectively. Granted, those prices are from the east coast to Europe. Still, prices from the west coast only go up incrementally and are rarely over $200 one-way if you can be a little flexible with your dates.