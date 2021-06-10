Mexico is getting in on the whisky craze. This makes a lot of sense, given that corn (bourbon whiskey’s main ingredient) is originally from Mexico. In fact, for anyone who understands that lineage, it’s downright exciting. So when I heard there was a corn whisky being fermented, distilled, and aged in Mexico, I knew I had to try it.

I’ve been seeking out 100 percent corn whiskies and bourbons for a while now, especially red and blue corn varietals. That led me to long-term friendships with folks like Jared Himstedt over at Waco’s now-renowned Balcones — which makes some of the best blue corn whiskies on the market, using home-grown Indigenous blue corn.

In theory, this whisky feels very adjacent to what Himstedt is doing — reaching into Mexico’s ancestral past to distill whisky using Cacahuazintle corn. That’s the white corn that’s been used for masa, tamales, tortillas, and general corn-based foods for thousands and thousands of years in Mexico. It’s vital to the culinary conversation and now, perhaps, it could be vital to the spirits conversation, too?

Let’s see what’s in the bottle!