Meet The ‘Freethinkers’ Behind NYC’s Favorite Cup Of Coffee

06.05.18


Jamie McCormick cares about coffee. Not in the “let’s take this super seriously” way, though the man definitely knows his stuff. No, he cares because the drink — simple and well-crafted — connects people. It brings them together. It makes them happy.

I never moved my shit, I never moved nothing,” McCormick says in the premiere of Uproxx’s newest original series, Freethinkers. “I never got my guitars, I never got my books, I never got my clothes, In never got my dog, I never got my girlfriend, I never got my house… I just abandoned it all for this.”

So began Abraço, a coffee shop named for a song by the Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil, and a place where the embrace Gil sang about is felt on the daily — in the warmth of a perfect espresso, the jovial kindness that McCormick exudes, or the satisfying flavors of the olive oil cakes made by his partner (in business and life), Liz Quijada.

In a city filled with chain cafes, hipster one-offs, and 360 Starbucks locations, Arabço stands out. It’s beloved by locals and people who care deeply about coffee. The shop roasts their own beans, brews coffee in single batches, and — above all — exudes a deep concern with building community.

In this first episode of Free Thinkers, we’re taken behind the scenes at Abraço. It’s an intimate portrait of a family living their best life, unfettered by fear. This is the Free Thinkers mentality — which McCormick embodies perfectly — to chase your wildest dreams without worrying about the consequences.

If you like this episode, check out our interview with the creators of the series tomorrow.

