Airbnb Will Send 100 Home Cooks To Italy With David Chang Next Summer

Chef David Chang and Airbnb have teamed up for what might be a home cook’s dream experience. To celebrate the launch of a new way to travel with Airbnb — called Airbnb Cooking Experiences — the home-share company is offering 100 home cooks the chance to go to Italy this summer.

Even without David Chang, this trip is #FOMO worthy. 100 home cooks will be treated to a free week in Italy (25 at a time to avoid overcrowding) at the Slow Food Institute’s University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy. The university is situated within a UNESCO World Heritage site, where guests will stay. Over the week, winners will have experts in all modes of gastronomy working with them during workshops, tastings, and meals to help you understand food better and develop a recipe of their own. In the end, the recipe each winner develops will be included in the first-ever Airbnb cookbook.

Additionally, famed chef David Chang will be among the experts giving tastings and workshops along with his mother, Sherri Chang. The fine print is fairly straightforward. There’ll be four sessions with 25 spots in each. The dates are June 15, 22, 29, and July 6, 2020. To enter, you’ll need to head over to Airbnb’s 100 Cooks Application page. To complete the application, you’ll need to include a “personal essay on why the nominee’s passion for cooking and their family recipe makes them the perfect fit” for the program.

You can nominate yourself or someone else. Nominations close st 11:59 pm EST on December 23, 2019.