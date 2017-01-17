Alicia Keys Urges The Internet To Shut Up With Its Constant Opinions

Getty Image

The Internet, specifically social media, is a very hateful place. While it gives the voiceless a voice to do amazing work and spread positivity around, it’s also a medium used to spew hate, ignorance and all-around f*ckedupness. Suddenly, irrelevant opinions that wouldn’t travel beyond an idiot’s mind and his circle of clowns now make for top tweets, comments, and headline news. Well, one person sick of it all is Alicia Keys. The singer wants everyone to just shut the hell up already.

The fresh-faced singer is of the opinion that things would be much cooler if people could cure themselves of that disease that makes them voice their unsolicited opinions around so freely. “You know what would be really cool? If we stopped offering our opinion unless asked, the singer says in the latest issue of Allure. “If nobody asked you, keep your mouth shut! Like with the Internet? That’s just too much opinion. People are mean. It’s a sickness.”

Alicia Keys knows a thing or two about “mean” people and their opinions. The 35-year-old singer has been getting dragged on the Internet ever since she started her relationship with now husband Swizz Beatz in 2007. Keys was labeled a “homewrecker” because Swizz was still married to singer Mashonda when their relationship began.

Even though there’s irony in Keys urging people to stop being so opinionated, it wouldn’t hurt if everyone just shut up every now and then. I know I would if I didn’t have a word quota to meet.