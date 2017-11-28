Arby’s Now Has More Meats Than Ever, After Buying Buffalo Wild Wings For A Cool $3 Billion

#Fast Food Culture #Food
Trending Writer
11.28.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

Arby’s and their well documented meat obsession is set to enter a wild new frontier.

Forbes reports Roark Capital (the parent company of Arby’s) has purchased Buffalo Wild Wings in a $2.9 billion takeover deal. The agreement reached on Tuesday morning saw Arby’s acquire Buffalo Wild Wings for $157 per share in cash as well as the chain’s net debt. Forbes forecasts the agreement will become official in early 2018 once the process is completed.

“Buffalo Wild Wings is one of the most distinctive and successful entertainment and casual dining restaurant companies in America,” said Arby’s Restaurant Group CEO Paul Brown via statement. “We look forward to leveraging the combined strengths of both organizations into a truly differentiated and transformative multi-brand restaurant company.”

This sort of acquisition springs to mind visions of combining the best qualities of both chains, but there’s no public blueprint of exactly what Arby’s is going to do with their near $3 billion purchase. Right now, the plan is to continue operating Buffalo Wild Wings as its own independent brand.

Naturally, instant takes have come raining down following news of the merger. We’re talking chain restaurant hullabaloo, so who wouldn’t want to weigh in with a verdict?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Food
TAGSARBYSbuffalo wild wingsdiningFAST FOODFast Food CultureFOOD

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP