When it comes to flavored vodka, we’re pretty used to the usual flavors of blueberry, watermelon, orange, lime, and even cranberry. Salted caramel has made an appearance. Even pepper vodka is pretty popular. Flavored vodka isn’t a new thing by any stretch is what we’re getting at. But, are you ready for french fry-flavored vodka? Arby’s is betting that you are.
We know all about the allure of Arby’s iconic curly fries, but they also recently added crinkle-cut fries into the mix. So, it should come as no surprise that the fast-food chain is dropping not one, but two flavored vodkas. One flavored is like their beloved curly fries and the other is flavored like their new crinkle-cut fries, which … are just fries with a bit of salt.
“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” Patrick Schwing, CMO of Arby’s said in a press release. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with crinkle and curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.”
This is where it’s okay if you want to say, “wait, what?!”
We’re as dubious as you. While you have to wait to try this french-fried vodka, we don’t. We got a chance to try them early. So, we’re giving you our professional opinion on what’s actually in the bottle. And hey, if they sound good to you, these limited-edition vodkas will be available beginning November 18th (and then again on November 22nd) at ArbysVodka.com for $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.
ABV: 40%
Price: $59.99
The Story:
The first vodka is flavored like Arby’s beloved Curly fries. Called “Curly Fry Voda,” it was distilled with cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic, and onion to make it taste as similar to a spicy, crisp curly fry as possible.
“Crinkly Fry Vodka” is a little simpler. It’s made to taste like crinkle-cut fries by distilling the vodka with kosher salt and sugar. The result is a sweet, salty homage to the newest addition to the Arby’s menu.
Tasting Notes:
Curly Fry Vodka
With all the spices included, the nose is surprisingly sweet. It actually has a sweet corn/moonshine scent to it. This is followed by a kick of cayenne pepper and other spices. Even knowing the ingredients, I wasn’t fully prepared for the heat of the palate. It’s still sweet, but there’s a ton of cayenne, paprika, and other over-the-top chili spices. It sort of burns similar to pepper vodka. I definitely would never drink this neat again. But … it would probably be pretty decent in a Bloody Mary.
Crinkle Fry Vodka
This vodka’s nose is truly unique. It smells like french fries (should I be surprised?). It also smells very sugary and slightly fruity. The palate is fairly muted with a ton of sugar and salinity at the end. This is another vodka that I would definitely never drink neat again. With the sweetness and saltiness, it might work in a vodka tonic? But who knows? I’m not a big flavored vodka drinker.
Bottom Line:
These vodkas really feel like a gimmick to sell Arby’s new crinkle-cut fries. That shouldn’t take away from the fact that while they might not be palatable to every drinker, they’re kind of fun. They’re silly and whimsical and I didn’t hate them.
If I had to pick one, I’d go with the Crinkle Fry vodka. It was much more subtle and closer to pepper vodka. Plus, I could actually see drinking this in Bloody Mary on a Sunday morning.