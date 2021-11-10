When it comes to flavored vodka, we’re pretty used to the usual flavors of blueberry, watermelon, orange, lime, and even cranberry. Salted caramel has made an appearance. Even pepper vodka is pretty popular. Flavored vodka isn’t a new thing by any stretch is what we’re getting at. But, are you ready for french fry-flavored vodka? Arby’s is betting that you are.

We know all about the allure of Arby’s iconic curly fries, but they also recently added crinkle-cut fries into the mix. So, it should come as no surprise that the fast-food chain is dropping not one, but two flavored vodkas. One flavored is like their beloved curly fries and the other is flavored like their new crinkle-cut fries, which … are just fries with a bit of salt.

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” Patrick Schwing, CMO of Arby’s said in a press release. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with crinkle and curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.”

This is where it’s okay if you want to say, “wait, what?!”

We’re as dubious as you. While you have to wait to try this french-fried vodka, we don’t. We got a chance to try them early. So, we’re giving you our professional opinion on what’s actually in the bottle. And hey, if they sound good to you, these limited-edition vodkas will be available beginning November 18th (and then again on November 22nd) at ArbysVodka.com for $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.

ABV: 40%

Price: $59.99