A Beer Lover’s Guide To Austin’s Best Beer Bars, Breweries, And Dives

Finding fantastic beer in Austin, Texas, isn’t hard. The city has a long roster of great food and beer — so much so that people travel from all over the world just to eat and drink in town. That’s a powerful pull. In fact, when picking ten spots to highlight, we had to pause to reflect to make sure we’d didn’t forget anything vital. There are so many elements to the city that we didn’t want to get caught slipping. The desire to do Austin justice ran high.

First and foremost we hoped to capture the character of the place. This is where the “Keep it Weird” movement was born after all. Next, we wanted to offer homage to the vibes of backyard patios and shady beer gardens that you can get stuck in all damn day. Then came the Travis County countryside, luring us out of the gritty city into the wilds. Finally, of course, there was the killer food scene. These thoughts in mind, we were finally able to narrow down a list of undeniable Austin gems.

This isn’t about being comprehensive. It’s about finding the “unmissable spots” to visit when you only have a long weekend or maybe a week to hang. So we’ve taken a little bit from each of the aspects we love about Texas’s hipster Mecca and filtered them through the local beer scene. Below are the must-stops for the beer lovers around the always weird and convivial Austin, Texas.

FAMILY BUSINESS BEER COMPANY, Dripping Springs

Nate Seale’s return to the Austin beer scene has been a triumph for all things craft beer. The master brewer brought his alchemist’s acumen to Dripping Springs to help open one of the Austin area’s best new breweries, Family Business Beer Company. Seale’s beers are a masterclass in great American craft suds. Seasonals dominate and their Rye Lager is a “can’t miss” for a sharp and deeply refreshing sip on a hot day.

Family Business has a chilled Texan vibe with great beer at the center of it all. The taproom and beer garden are laid back, open spaces with just the right amount of decor not to distract from the beer. The outdoor area is full of picnic tables under shady trees where food trucks can park — which is about as “Texas beer garden”-y as you can get.

The whole spot is the perfect place to while away a whole day on a shady Texas afternoon.