This New Rye Whiskey Is One Of The Year’s Best, Here’s Our Review

Rye whiskey is often pigeon-holed into one flavor note: Spicy! That’s both kind of silly and sort of annoying. No whiskey, or whiskey style, is a monolith, even if it is from the same category, region, or mash bill. Rye whiskey is as wide and varied as any whiskey style. The fundamentals of rye are also being tampered with and pushed beyond old-school ideas of the style towards new horizons all the time, adding even more variation.

In fact, Barrell Seagrass is a great example of exactly that sort of experimentation.

Barrell Craft Spirits is a Kentucky distiller but mostly a blender. They’re world-renowned for finding amazing barrels of whiskey, bringing them back to their blendery in Louisville, and releasing something amazing after plenty of tinkering (and a few years in the rickhouse). Their 2021 release, the aforementioned Barrell Seagrass reveals their skill at barrel sourcing and unparalleled prowess when it comes to marrying those barrels.

Let’s stop pontificating and get into what’s in the bottle!

