Most aged spirits feature vanilla flavor notes, to some degree or another. As spirits rest in oak barrels, the cell walls of the oak release flavor compounds — the most notable of which is vanillin, also found in vanilla beans. So it should come as no surprise that bourbon, which is aged in New American Oak, can be incredibly vanilla-forward.

Now combine that vanillin note with the generally sweeter flavor profile of aged rum, and you have the potential for a vanilla bomb. Certain barrelling techniques can amplify this effect even more — time in the barrel, heat in the rickhouse, choice of finishing barrels, etc. All to the joy of the vanilla-obsessives (and rum cake bakers) out there.

This week, we asked the experts behind the bar to pick their favorite rums for fans of vanilla. Check their recommendations below!

Zacapa 23

Joan Percival, bartender at Proof Whiskey Bar & Craft Cocktails in Omaha, Nebraska

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $50

Why This Bottle?

Zacapa 23 is a solera-aged rum that has tons of barrel character. The solera aging system is unique in the way it allows a range of ages to meld with each other in the barrel. A solera system is particularly suited to rum production because the angel’s share can take a much heavier toll on spirits aged in warmer climates. The constant addition of new rum keeps the barrel full, improving the surface area available to interact with the liquid and extract those yummy vanillins.

The result is a sweet, rich, vanilla bomb that needs no mixer.