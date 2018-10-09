Fall has arrived and tailgating season is in full swing. It’s late enough in the NFL and college football seasons that you already know whether or not to completely give up on your favorite team (looking at you Buffalo), but it’s still warm enough for some outdoor pre-gaming.
Last week, we wrote about bartender’s favorite beers to bring to a tailgate. All of their choices paired well with the classic football pregame foods we know and love (burgers, wings, and dips galore). This week, we looked to our favorite bartenders for even more tailgating advice. We asked them what spirits to bring to your next tailgate to enjoy after (or during) your meal.
You can check out all of their liquor picks below.
Garrison Brothers Bourbon
We are a family of bourbon makers and bourbon lovers, fully committed to proving that the finest bourbon whiskey on the planet is born in the Texas Hill Country. We value God, family, friends and our country, foremost, but we always welcome strangers. We value the land and that which it produces; and we work to preserve, conserve and respect the natural resources that make our business worth pursuing and our lives worth living. We value the peace, quiet and tranquility that are increasingly difficult to find in the modern world. We like our privacy and our independence. #salud – #herestothefinest #drinklikeanadult #independence #hyetx #texashillcountry #handcrafted #homemade #bourbon #whiskey #drinktexasbourbon | Photo: @sidebproductions
Tim Weigel, chief mixologist at The Hakkasan Group
“Garrison Brothers bourbon – It has bold oak notes that dance with the smoked and roasted flavors of BBQ. It also gets you warmed up for the game, especially in colder climates.”
