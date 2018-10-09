iStock/Uproxx

Fall has arrived and tailgating season is in full swing. It’s late enough in the NFL and college football seasons that you already know whether or not to completely give up on your favorite team (looking at you Buffalo), but it’s still warm enough for some outdoor pre-gaming.

Last week, we wrote about bartender’s favorite beers to bring to a tailgate. All of their choices paired well with the classic football pregame foods we know and love (burgers, wings, and dips galore). This week, we looked to our favorite bartenders for even more tailgating advice. We asked them what spirits to bring to your next tailgate to enjoy after (or during) your meal.

You can check out all of their liquor picks below.

Garrison Brothers Bourbon

Tim Weigel, chief mixologist at The Hakkasan Group

“Garrison Brothers bourbon – It has bold oak notes that dance with the smoked and roasted flavors of BBQ. It also gets you warmed up for the game, especially in colder climates.”