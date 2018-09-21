Blending in has never been Luke Turner’s thing. Because whether he’s a freshman being pulled up onto the varsity volleyball team during playoffs (to lead his squad to a state championship) or wearing a pop of color that pulls the eye, the beach volleyball player stands out in a crowd. He’s a trend-setter. When it comes to his style, Turner cultivates a riff on the laid-back, beach culture look that is entirely his own. And, more importantly, he has the confidence to pull it off.

“Being an athlete means a lot to me, because it teaches me a lot about leadership,” he says. “I can tell my confidence comes from my sport.”

As a style leader for his peers, Turner knows that it’s just as important to mix up your look as it is to change up your tactics in a match. You want to be unpredictable and keep everyone guessing, on or off the sand.

“If I had to tell someone how to refresh their game, I’d tell you, it’s all in the shoes,” he says. “You gotta invest in some color, something different.”

If you want to bump up your style, Luke Turner’s best advice is to spike up the color and just be yourself. It’s the surefire way to give yourself a look that everyone will dig.

