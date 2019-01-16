A Study Reveals The Best Cities For Anyone Craving A Bed Bug Epidemic

Pexels/Uproxx

“Bed bugs.”

Two simple words that strike fear into prospective renters nationwide. We don’t know if you have any personal experience with bed bugs, but if not consider yourself very lucky. These little f*ckers are everywhere, so widespread in fact that Orkin releases a Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list annually. This, of course, begs the question, “Where are bed bugs getting their travel information from and how do we make sure they don’t get ahold of the Uproxx Travel Hot List?!”

If you’re a resident of Baltimore, Maryland than congratulations are in order — you’re now capable of making the worst flex in the history of flexes, because your city has topped the list for the third year in a row. Clean freaks, wipe that smug smile off your face because it’s likely only a matter of time before these nocturnal menaces start feeding and breeding all over those clean linen sheets.

In a press release on the study, Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist, set out a clear warning:

“No one is immune. Sanitation has nothing to do with prevention: from public transit to five-star resorts, bed bugs have been and can be found everywhere humans are.”

In other words: “Bed bugs have no chill,” — Chelle.

The line should strike fear into the hearts of travelers as well, even those who think they can slip past the bug by Air BnB-ing it, because according to the humorously named “Bugs without Borders” survey by the National Pest Management Association the top place bed bugs are found is in single-family homes, followed closely behind by apartments and finally hotels and motels. All it takes is one female bed bug being introduced to create a real problem, as they lay two to five eggs per day and on average 500 within their lifetime and often seek out an environment free from competing male bed bugs (like your once clean bed).

But without further ado, here are the top 10 most bed bug infested cities in America.

10. Philadelphia

9. Atlanta

8. Detroit

7. Cincinnati

6. New York

5. Columbus

4. Los Angeles

3. Chicago

2. Washington, DC

1. Baltimore

If your city managed to crack the top 10 you’re probably already starting to feel an itch. So head over and check out Orkin’s full report which comes coupled with some prevention methods for travelers and those dealing with the problem at home, as well as rankings for 40 more cities.