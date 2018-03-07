The Beer Industry Is Campaigning Hard Against Trump’s Aluminum Tariff

Uproxx

Canning beer — especially with modern sealants and coatings — keeps it fresher longer and makes it easier to ship. So the first reaction from most people when Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on aluminum to go with his 25% tariff on steel was “here comes more expensive beer.” But not if the beer industry can help it.

The beer industry, both directly and via its lobbying group The Beer Institute, is not playing around with Trump and his tariffs. The CEO of the Beer Institute (and can we just marvel for a moment that’s an actual job?) Jim McGreevy, went on Fox Business to say it’s a tax on beer:

President Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is a tax on U.S. consumers and will result in the loss of 20,000 jobs, says @beerinstitute CEO @jmcgreevyIII. https://t.co/DPYNlNe3A3 pic.twitter.com/PugdAxTrk8 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 5, 2018

McGreevy has noted here and elsewhere that this would cost the beer industry $347 million a year, and probably mean a cut of 20,000 jobs. This follows up beer producers themselves taking to social media to directly call out the President of the United States, joining Patagonia and GM as brands that have dunked on the supposed leader of the free world:

MillerCoors statement: We are disappointed with President Trump’s announcement of a 10% tariff on aluminum. While we won’t know the details for a week, the Department of Defense recently reported that aluminum does not cause any national security issues. (1/3) — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) March 1, 2018

Like most brewers, we are selling an increasing amount of our beers in aluminum cans, and this action will cause aluminum prices to rise. It is likely to lead to job losses across the beer industry. (2/3) — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) March 1, 2018