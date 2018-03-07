The Beer Industry Is Campaigning Hard Against Trump’s Aluminum Tariff

#Beer #Donald Trump
Senior Contributor
03.07.18 6 Comments

Uproxx


Canning beer — especially with modern sealants and coatings — keeps it fresher longer and makes it easier to ship. So the first reaction from most people when Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on aluminum to go with his 25% tariff on steel was “here comes more expensive beer.” But not if the beer industry can help it.

The beer industry, both directly and via its lobbying group The Beer Institute, is not playing around with Trump and his tariffs. The CEO of the Beer Institute (and can we just marvel for a moment that’s an actual job?) Jim McGreevy, went on Fox Business to say it’s a tax on beer:

McGreevy has noted here and elsewhere that this would cost the beer industry $347 million a year, and probably mean a cut of 20,000 jobs. This follows up beer producers themselves taking to social media to directly call out the President of the United States, joining Patagonia and GM as brands that have dunked on the supposed leader of the free world:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beer#Donald Trump
TAGSBEERdonald trump

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP