‘Urban Confessional’ Founder Ben Mathes Preaches The Power Of Listening At Uproxx House In Austin

#SXSW
03.13.18 2 hours ago

Every day, so many words are said, but how many are actually heard?

That’s the basis behind Urban Confessional, a movement that began on the streets of Los Angeles, where a community of artists held up signs reading “Free Listening” and, well, listened. The company — which now spans 50 countries, 40 states, and six continents; there’s also a popular podcast — was founded by Ben Mathes, an acting coach (his students have been nominated for Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Awards), author, professional speaker, and listener who believes people, all people, need to be heard, now more than ever.

Mathes recently stopped by the UPROXX House in Austin, Texas, during SXSW to talk to cultural critic Steven Hyden. “We let people come up and say whatever they need to say,” he explained about Urban Confessionals, even when what’s being said might be considered controversial. “When you hate a racist,” Mathes said, “you’re just continuing the cycle of hate.” That feeling of loathing often comes from a place of not being heard, which is why “I feel like we’re running the the biggest PR campaign for human connection and listening that the world has ever known,” he told Hyden, “and I want the power of listening, the power of connecting to be present in our cultural dialogue.”

If you want to listen to what Mathes has to say, check out the video above, or go here to find out more about Urban Confessional.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SXSW
TAGSBEN MATHESsxswSXSW 2018UPROXX TALKS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP