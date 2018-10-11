Bartenders Tell Us The Best Cheap Whiskies For Fall

There’s a fall chill in the air and it’s officially whiskey (and whisky) season. Not sure about you, but we plan on drinking a lot of the brown stuff this autumn. You keep your Halloween candy and Thanksgiving turkies, we prefer bourbon and rye.

When we think about all of the fall whiskey possibilities, it overwhelms us. To help us figure out which to sip on a budget, we’ve asked our favorite bartenders for advice. From Bulleit to Belle Meade, they definitely didn’t disappoint. You can check out all of their choices below.

Don’t agree with their picks? Tell us your favorite tasting budget whiskey in the comments below.

Four Roses Yellow Label

Jeremy Williams, lead mixologist at Lumber Baron Bar in Grand Rapids, MI

“The best cheap whiskey to drink this fall is Four Roses Yellow Label. It’s classic and with a great price tag you don’t feel guilty mixing it into a cocktail. The other expressions they make (small batch and single barrel) are fantastic and don’t fetch a high price either.”

