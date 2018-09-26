Uproxx

Over the past decade, there’s been a spike in interest over small spaces. Trends like tiny houses, vanlife, shared offices, and food trucks point to a more judicious use of space across a number of industries. And the Airstream trailer, which was initially built in 1929 for travel, is now being used not only for hitting the road but also in the retail, restaurant, and housing sectors. The caravans are also getting incorporated into the hospitality industry — an Instagram-friendly alternative to traditional hotel rooms.

We love creative accommodations whether they be treehouses perched high above an old growth forest or underwater rooms with a 360-degree view of vividly colored sea life. So, we’re all about the rising popularity of the Airstream.

The following list of hotels offering the chance to overnight in these iconic travel trailers. Our picks highlight of aesthetics and locales — ensuring that people looking to experience the Airstream life without taking a road trip or spending a fortune have plenty of options.

El Cosmico: Marfa, Texas

Looking to tap into the American history of self-determination epitomized by hippies and nomads? Look no further than art-centric Marfa, a desert oasis in the southwest, where El Cosmico can be found. This eccentric, trendy hotel takes inspiration from the colors and culture of India and translates them into a number of sleeping options, including safari tents, yurts, teepees, and Airstreams, which range in size from the Small at 13 feet to the Extra Large at 42 feet. All of the trailers have been restored with marine-varnish birch interiors and furnished in an eclectic, global style. Don’t expect WiFi, as it intentionally is not offered. But you can expect awesome minibars and the supplies you need to roll your own herbal smoke.

The hotel prides itself on being a “hub for occasional happenings that elevate the mind, body, and creative spirit,” so time your trip to coincide with art classes, songwriting workshops, cooking classes, yoga, music festivals, and concerts if you can.