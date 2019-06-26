Up Your Game For #NegroniWeek With These Alternative Recipes

Unsplash

If you didn’t know it already, we are smack dab in the midst of Negroni Week. That’s right, Negroni Week. It’s a whole thing. Bartenders and drinkers alike have decided this combination of gin, Campari, and vermouth is so delicious it deserves seven whole days of hot mixing action. And they’ve gotten 12,000 bars worldwide to participate.

Of course, if you were sipping on the same cocktail morning, noon, and night…well, you might have a drinking problem. But you’d also probably get a little tired of it. Luckily, due to some innovative bartenders, that’s not in the cards. They’ve created alternative takes on the classic, so you can “take a break” from the original.

Check out some of our favorite recipes below.

Prototype – From Death and Co. in Denver

Death and Co.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Barsol Acholado Pisco

0.5 oz Cocchi Vermouth Di Torino

0.5 oz Campari

0.5 oz Giffard Rhubarb Liqueur

1 tsp Wray & Nephew Overproof Jamaican Rum

Directions: