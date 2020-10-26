Over the past decade and a half, craft brewing has exploded in the US. Currently, there are well over 7,000 breweries in the country and they all need as much support as they can get during the ongoing pandemic. But while we believe that you should patronize as many breweries in your region as possible, you’re bound to have your favorite spots among them and, even more specifically, your favorite beers. With the spirits and craft beer industry award seasons winding down, we enlisted the help of some of our favorite bartenders and asked for the one craft beer they reach for above all the rest. Check out their answers below.

Ladyface LA Blonde https://www.instagram.com/p/CFOAZYdJhcW/ Gavin Humes, bartender at Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Los Angeles Ladyface Brewery out of Agoura Hills makes this LA Blonde that’s really nice. It’s light, refreshing, but still complex enough to be interesting. That’s definitely my go-to on a hot summer day, but it works almost as well when it starts to cool off in the fall. Plus, I’m in LA, so it doesn’t really cool off that much anyway. Metropolitan Magnetron View this post on Instagram Bonus. Metropolitan Magnetron Lager 🍻🍺🍻🍺😋🤩 A post shared by Liquid2Glass (@liquid_2_glass) on Nov 19, 2018 at 6:30pm PST Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Metropolitan Magnetron. The schwarzbier is one of my favorite styles and this is a fantastic chocolatey pouring craft brew. Smoky, rich, and perfect at any time. Especially the fall.