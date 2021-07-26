Unless you’re an armchair beer historian, you likely have some confusion about the pale ale and its origins. A quick primer: pale ale isn’t a remotely new category. This style of beer — made using warm fermentation and pale malt — has been in existence since the 1700s. It’s just the American version that’s in its infancy (along with its many offshoots). In 1975, Anchor Brewing’s Anchor Liberty Ale was, technically speaking, the first American Pale Ale. In 1980, Sierra Nevada brought the style to a mass market. While classic pale ales rely on Noble hops, American pale ales are known for their citrus zest notes and floral flavors due to the “C” hops from the Pacific Northwest — Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, or Columbus (most typically Cascade). Generally speaking, these beers are medium-bodied and balance their hops with a nice toasted maltiness. As the American Pale Ale continues to expand and evolve, we got to wondering: Can the classics still stand up, flavor-wise? To investigate, we decided to put them to a blind taste test. Check out our notes and results below. Part 1: The Taste For this blind test, I picked eight classic American pale ales — most of which have been available for years. For what it’s worth, they’re all fairly easy to locate at your local grocer (or online retailer). Next, I blindly tasted and ranked each one to determine which is actually the best using only my sense of smell and taste. As always, there were some interesting surprises once the various labels and all the history that comes with them were covered. Here’s our lineup: Three Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale

Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

Great Lakes Burning River Pale Ale

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale

Sweetwater 420 Extra Pale Ale Let’s get this pale ale party started!

Taste 1: Tasting Notes: This beer has a really fruity nose. Instead of simply citrus and pine, there are also fresh berries, wet grass, and various tropical fruits. To say a lot is going on is an understatement. The palate reveals a more citrusy beer that still carries the fruity elements of the nose. It’s juicy, filled with tropical fruit flavors, and has a nice malt backbone. The finish is slightly bitter but pleasing. Taste 2: Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this beer’s nose, too. At the forefront is citrus zest. This is followed by slightly fruity, resinous notes and a final hint of caramel malt sweetness. The palate is loaded with lemon, lime, grapefruit, honey, and caramel flavors. All in all, it’s maltier than most of the other pale ales I’ve tasted. Taste 3: Tasting Notes: This beer starts with extremely dank, resinous, and citrusy aromas. The palate continues the trend with grapefruit, pine, and more citrus flavors. It’s spicy, filled with citrus, and has a good deal of hop bitterness at the end.

Not a bad beer by any means. I just wish it was a little more well-rounded in the malts to hops ratio. Taste 4: Tasting Notes: The nose swirls with scents of pine trees, guava, ripe grapefruit, citrus peels, and a nice hint of caramel malts. The flavor is littered with stone fruits, citrus, fir tips, and just a hint of light bitterness at the finish. This is a very citrus-forward pale ale, but there are enough other flavors to round it out nicely. Taste 5: Tasting Notes: The aroma is all hops — with wet grass, a field of wildflowers, and pine taking center stage. There’s a tiny hint of caramel malts, but I wish there was more. It honestly smells more like an IPA than a pale ale. When I sipped it, I found grapefruit, pine, and a lot of bitterness. Overall a decent beer, if a little hoppier and more bitter than I’d prefer for an easy-drinking pale ale.

Taste 6: Tasting Notes: This features a complex nose. There’s a nice mix of lime zest, grapefruit, floral hops, and biscuity and caramel-like malts. Sipping it reveals a well-balanced beer that begins with a nice fruity, citrusy kick of hops followed by slight pine and sweet, toffee-like malts. The finish is hoppy, fruity, and slightly bitter. Taste 7: Tasting Notes: This beer has very fragrant aromas of resinous pine, wildflowers, tart lemons, biscuity malts, and just a hint of spice. The palate is filled with notes of wet grass, flowers, pine, orange peels, grapefruit, and a nice caramel malt finish. This is a well-rounded beer that highlights pine nicely. Taste 8: Tasting Notes: While caramel and biscuit-like malts are prevalent, citrus is the dominant scent on this beer’s nose. The palate revealed pine resin, grapefruit, dry hay, and a nice, sweet malty backbone. It showed a semi-sweet, slightly bitter finish that’s tempered by sweet malts. Part 2: The Ranking