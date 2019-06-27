Uproxx / Getty

The Fourth of July is the unofficial start of summer for those places where the weather is still dragging. And to kick off a season this hyped, you’re going to need to have (or attend) a rowdy, loud, over-the-top, giant pool float-filled party. That’s not enough though. There’d better be grilled foods, fresh fruits, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of American whiskey, too.

We can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the U-S-of-A than by sipping on some sweet, rich, American-made whiskey. It’s what one of our first distillers, George Washington, would have wanted. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite American-made whiskeys to help celebrate the rocket’s red glare.

Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye

Alyssa Miller, bartender at Hazel, Ravines & Downtown in Birmingham, Michigan

Easy. Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye. It’s made in Kentucky. With notes of black cherries and plums, it really pulls out the perfect pinch of fruit, for me to happily sip on after any long day.